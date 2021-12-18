10 players with the most trophies in the 21st century

Football is a team sport, and winning trophies results from how well the players perform together. While that is true, there have been some players who have played for some great teams, earning multiple trophies in the process.

Players take part in just a handful of competitions with their national teams. So most trophies for football players are earned with their clubs.

Naturally, players who play for some of the biggest clubs in Europe end up winning a lot of trophies.

It is common knowledge that players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have amassed a lot of silverware in their careers. However, where exactly do they rank among ten players with the most trophies in the 21st century? Let's find out:

#10 Arjen Robben - 30 trophies

Arjen Robben retired at his childhood club Groningen.

We kick off our list with one of the greatest wingers of all time, Arjen Robben. The Dutch speedster is best remembered for his great spell with Bayern Munich, but his journey to stardom started with PSV.

He is one of the few players to have won league titles in the Netherlands, England, Spain and Germany. Most of his trophies have come with Bayern Munich, including a continental treble in the 2012-13 season. He scored the winning goal against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the Champions League final.

Robben amassed 30 trophies in his 21-year-long career, though he failed to win anything with his national side.

#9 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 31 trophies

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not been able to win the Champions League in his trophy-laden career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest players of his generation. He is still going strong at the age of 40 with AC Milan, but trophies have dried out for him in recent years.

Ibrahimovic's first title came during the 2001-02 season with Ajax, when the Amsterdam-based club won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup that campaign. After establishing himself as a prolific striker in the Netherlands, Ibrahimovic moved to Serie A with Juventus in 2004.

He won Serie A twice with the Old Lady, but both were revoked because of the calciopoli scandal. Ibrahimovic later won the Italian league title thrice with Inter Milan. His brief stays at AC Milan and Barcelona were also fairly successful, but he won 12 trophies when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

To date, he has racked up 31 trophies, with the last one being the UEFA Europa League in 2017 with Manchester United.

#8 Sergio Busquets - 32 trophies

Sergio Busquets continues to play a key role at Barcelona.

Sergio Busquets is one of the few players in modern football who can claim to be a one-club man. The midfielder rose through the ranks after joining Barcelona's famed youth academy in 2005. He has won everything there is to win at club level, and was a key part of two continental trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

He has won 30 trophies with Barcelona. Two of his trophies have come with Spain, with whom he won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the European Championship in 2012. He was left out of Spain's squad for Euro 2008, which La Roja won.

Barcelona have dropped to the Europa League this season. If everything goes well, he might be able to add a new trophy to his cabinet by the time the 2021-22 season comes to an end.

