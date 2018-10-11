10 players who can win the Ballon d'Or 2018

Messi holding up the Ballon d'Or

Ballon d'Or is a prestigious annual award in Football presented by France Football since 1956. However, from 2010 to 2015, the award was merged with FIFA World Player of the Year. The jury for voting the best player consists of international journalists and captains as well as the coaches of the national teams. Presently, Ronaldo and Messi jointly hold the record for winning the award five times each.

Thirty players have been shortlisted for this award which includes some of the very best players in the world right now. It also contains a few names which may seem surprising to many and hence, this year it may be an extremely unpredictable battle for the prestigious trophy.

Here are the 10 prime candidates who can win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#10 Thibaut Courtois

Courtois won the Golden Glove can he get the Ballon d'Or too?

Thibaut Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. His reflexes and communication skills with his defenders are second to none. Courtois is also extremely good in one-on-one situations.

He was one of the key players who helped Belgium finish in the 3rd place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. His goalkeeping performance particularly against Brazil in the quarter-finals was truly inspiring. Hence, he rightfully got the Golden Glove award for his wonderful displays at the World Cup.

In spite of Chelsea having a poor last season, Courtois was one of the top performers for them. This makes Courtois a good candidate for the Ballon d'Or. However, there are others who might prove more than a handful for him.

#9 Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe was the most promising youngster at this year's World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is one of the most talented emerging stars in Europe and has caught the attention of elite clubs in Europe due to his excellent displays on the pitch for both PSG and France respectively. In all probabilities, in the future, he will be one of the best in the world.

Mbappe's performance for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup was mesmerizing for the football fans all around the world. His scintillating pace, dribbles and goal-scoring acumen amazed even his opponents. His presence on the pitch was a headache for top defences throughout the World Cup.

His pairing with Cavani and Neymar at PSG certainly makes their attack one of the most formidable ones in the world. It remains to be seen whether his performance at the World Cup and his club enough to win him the prized trophy.

