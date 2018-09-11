Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 players who deserved to be in the FIFA FIFPro XI shortlist

Saketh Ayyagari
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
492   //    11 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST

Manchester City FC v VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach - UEFA Champions League
The likes of Raheem Sterling (left) and Sergio Aguero (right) were omitted from the FIFPro XI shortlist

Football and awards always go hand in hand. While players keep reiterating how awards do not matter as much, evidence keeps pointing to the contrary. It has not been long since the dust has settled on Luka Modric winning the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award ahead of former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Now, the next one, FIFA FIFPro XI shortlist, a precursor to crowning FIFA Player of the Year is here.

This shortlist, which picks 55 best-performing players from the previous season (2017/18), has expectedly thrown up a few surprises. While the debate rumbles on regarding undeserving names on the list, there are a set of players who deserved to be on the shortlist, some more than the other.

These players had stellar seasons for their clubs and/or countries and have played a big role in their club's fortunes. However, they do not find themselves on the list, stirring up another awards' debate. While a case can be made for several players, let us take a look at the top 10 who definitely should be on the FIFPro shortlist.

#10 Nicolas Otamendi - Manchester City/Argentina

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League
Otamendi played a pivotal role in Manchester City's title win

Kicking off the list is Manchester City's defensive stalwart from last season, Nicolas Otamendi. The Argentine was Pep Guardiola's trusted lieutenant at the back as the Citizens became the first team in the Premier League to win 100 points.

In fact, the 2017/18 season was easily the best in the 30-year old's career as he finally lived up to his nickname of "The General", fully committed to the City cause and scoring crucial goals. Further, the City no.30 played a solid role in the Manchester club's run into the Champions League quarterfinals.

Hence, he is unlucky to miss out from the shortlist and is our first entry in this list.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Roberto Firmino
Saketh Ayyagari
ANALYST
You'll Never Walk Alone!
FIFPro World 11: Ozil overlooked as Matic makes midfield...
RELATED STORY
FIFPro World 11: No Bale, Aguero or Sanchez in attackers...
RELATED STORY
Which League has Most Players Nominated for FIFPro XI?
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best left-backs in the world
RELATED STORY
The 10 greatest attacking midfielders of all time
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
5 players who were never booked
RELATED STORY
FIFPro awards: Buffon shortlisted ahead of Lloris and...
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us