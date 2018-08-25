Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Players You Didn't Know Real Madrid Almost Signed

Kevin Cooper
1.54K   //    25 Aug 2018, 15:17 IST

Real Madrid is often known for their signings. They don't stop when it comes to throwing the cash around to sign whosoever player or manager they want in their team to make their squad more stronger than the others. They have made some famous signings like Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, and James Rodriguez.

In the past decade, some signings has been made by Los Blancos successfully but sometimes they were unable to do so. It may be because of player doesn't want to, some other clubs outshined the Spanish Giants or maybe because of some other reasons.

This list has been organized according to the year Real Madrid made an attempt to sign these players.

Today in this list, we're going to have a look at those 10 Players who almost signed Real Madrid but the deal was called off at the last moment. 

Steven Gerrard in 2003

Steven Gerrard is an English Footballer. Throughout his career, he has played for two clubs only--Liverpool and Los Angeles. He has played most games for the Liverpool. Though he was offered to join Real Madrid not once but twice. But both times he got away saying he doesn't want to join the big club.

In 2003, then-Real Madrid manager reached him to sign him on his team. But Gerrard said that he was loyal to his club Liverpool and he won't be leaving this club.

The 38-year-old is now retired. The last club he played for was Los Angeles.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Steven Gerrard Paul Pogba Leisure Reading
