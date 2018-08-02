11 Players You Didn't Know Barcelona Almost Signed

These players joining Barcelona remained Fantasy!

Imagine a world where this player is signed to a club better known as 'Catalan Giants' Barcelona. Then Barca would have been one of the strongest teams ever seen by anyone in the world. Well, it remained a fantasy for the better good of other clubs such as Giants rival Real Madrid, and etc.

The rivalry between F.C Barcelona and Real Madrid is something that they are more known of. The two clubs every single season dominate La Liga and having the best players in the world. The fixture is more than just a game for both the clubs and their fans.

While there are a handful of players who have represented a few clubs, there are a lot of players that were lured by some, but only one managed to sign the star.

But who are these 11 Players You Didn't Know Barcelona Almost Signed? Read On!

#11 Alfredo Di Stéfano

His addition to the Madrid was proved well worth

In 1952, Di Stefano, who represented Colombian side, Millonarios, was in Spain for a friendly tournament. He was already a renown player who was boasting of a goal record that stood at almost a goal-per-game.

According to the report at FC Barcelona, The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) intervened and refused to sanction the player's move as they had not agreed on a deal with Millonarios. Eventually, they reached an agreement with Millonarios as a move made by Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid president).

They believed that they only had to talk to River Plate and agreed on a deal with them. They also arranged for Di Stefano and his family to move to Spain in 1953. Millonarios rejected Barcelona's bid for their striker, but the Catalan giants refused to take the rejection seriously.

Despite being with Millonarios, his contract was under control by River Plate.

Both clubs claimed to have agreed a deal with the player and the RFEF had to intervene again. The RFEF gave a bizarre verdict stating the player could play for both clubs in alternate seasons with Real Madrid being the first one.

He was proved well worth to Madrid, as his addition to the club leads them to a record five-straight European Cup championships and eight La Liga titles over his 11-year span with the club.

