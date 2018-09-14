10 predictions for week 5 of Premier League 2018-19

The defending champions

The first international break has gone, and this weekend we get back to the rigours of the Premier League!

Week five brings a lot of intriguing encounters, none less than Spurs vs Liverpool, a game that could firmly establish either team's title aspirations!

Lets start with the predictions for this round of games.

The teams' current PL table positions have been specified along with their names for reference purposes.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur (5) vs Liverpool (1)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Kane scores

A blockbuster game to start the proceedings this week, this one will be really tight!

Liverpool were seen as the biggest threat to Manchester City's title defense, and they've started on a perfect note, winning all 4 games played so far.

Spurs on the other hand have been good in spurts, and have had to face the acrimony of delays in the readiness of their new and upgraded home.

This one will be quite interesting, but given their past few encounters, this one might end in a stalemate!

Prediction: 1-1

#2 AFC Bournemouth (6) vs Leicester City (8)

Bournemouth were unbeaten until they faced Chelsea in the last round of games, and gave a dogged display, only to be beaten by 2 late goals!

Leicester City have made a decent start, and their 2 losses have been against Manchester United and Liverpool, games they would have been expected to lose!

Given Bournemouth's attacking play, and the fact that it's a home game for The Cherries, this one should be a win for them!

Prediction: 2-1

#3 Chelsea (2) vs Cardiff City (16)

Sarri

Chelsea have started quite well under Sarri, and this one should be another 3 points for them (ideally)!

The Bluebirds have won none of their first 4 games, but they've lost only 2 (and drawn the other 2), and would only expect to not weaken their goal difference this weekend.

Prediction: 3-0

#4 Huddersfield town (17) vs Crystal Palace (15)

Huddersfield haven't won a game this season, and Palace are on a 3 game losing streak.

However, if Zaha returns from his groin injury for Palace, this one should end up in a win for the visitors!

Prediction: 1-2

