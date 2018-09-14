Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 predictions for week 5 of Premier League 2018-19

Gaurav Phadke
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
2.25K   //    14 Sep 2018, 18:07 IST

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League
The defending champions

The first international break has gone, and this weekend we get back to the rigours of the Premier League!

Week five brings a lot of intriguing encounters, none less than Spurs vs Liverpool, a game that could firmly establish either team's title aspirations!

Lets start with the predictions for this round of games.

The teams' current PL table positions have been specified along with their names for reference purposes.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur (5) vs Liverpool (1)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Harry Kane scores

A blockbuster game to start the proceedings this week, this one will be really tight!

Liverpool were seen as the biggest threat to Manchester City's title defense, and they've started on a perfect note, winning all 4 games played so far.

Spurs on the other hand have been good in spurts, and have had to face the acrimony of delays in the readiness of their new and upgraded home.

This one will be quite interesting, but given their past few encounters, this one might end in a stalemate!

Prediction: 1-1

#2 AFC Bournemouth (6) vs Leicester City (8)

Bournemouth were unbeaten until they faced Chelsea in the last round of games, and gave a dogged display, only to be beaten by 2 late goals!

Leicester City have made a decent start, and their 2 losses have been against Manchester United and Liverpool, games they would have been expected to lose!

Given Bournemouth's attacking play, and the fact that it's a home game for The Cherries, this one should be a win for them!

Prediction: 2-1

#3 Chelsea (2) vs Cardiff City (16)

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Sarri

Chelsea have started quite well under Sarri, and this one should be another 3 points for them (ideally)!

The Bluebirds have won none of their first 4 games, but they've lost only 2 (and drawn the other 2), and would only expect to not weaken their goal difference this weekend.

Prediction: 3-0

#4 Huddersfield town (17) vs Crystal Palace (15)

Huddersfield haven't won a game this season, and Palace are on a 3 game losing streak.

However, if Zaha returns from his groin injury for Palace, this one should end up in a win for the visitors!

Prediction: 1-2

Gaurav Phadke
CONTRIBUTOR
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
Tomorrow TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
Tomorrow AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
Tomorrow CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
Tomorrow NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
Tomorrow WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
