10 predictions for week 7 of Premier League 2018-19

Chelsea v Liverpool

Week 7 brings with it a lot of intriguing encounters, none less than Chelsea vs Liverpool, a game that could firmly establish either team's title aspirations!

Chelsea won the mid week EFL Cup game, but that result will be inconsequential in terms of predicting the weekend's game.

Lets start with the predictions for this round of games.

The teams' current PL table positions have been specified along with their names for reference purposes.

#1 West Ham United (17) vs Manchester United (7)

My way or the highway!

Any Manchester United game these days is more about Mourinho vs Pogba, and the related post match comments! Mourinho seems to be behaving in the way he did in his third year at Real Madrid - and we know that didn't end well!

This game is another "must win" situation for Man Utd, especially after losing to Derby in mid week, and their current position on the Premier League table.

Generally speaking, Mourinho's teams win such crunch games, but West Ham are improving gradually, and their performance in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea was noteworthy!

This could end in another draw, which would be a good result for The Hammers, but definitely not for the red side of Manchester!

Prediction: 1-1

#2 Arsenal (6) vs Watford (4)

This fixture is now more Deeney vs Arsenal after his comments about "Arsenal lacking cojones" last season!

Deeney has been in great form for Watford who have excelled their fans' expectations so far this season.

Arsenal under Emery seem to be improving with every game, and in Torreira they have found the defensive midfielder they've been yearning for!

Emery will have to make a decision over Welbeck after his impressive performance in the mid week EFL game, especially as Lacazette and Auba seem to be striking a fruitful partnership!

Given the current form of both teams, this one could well end up being a high scoring draw!

Prediction: 3-3

#3 Everton (12) vs Fulham (15)

Everton have under-performed so far this season, and Fulham are yet to get to grips with the elite level after their promotion from The Championship!

The only thing working for The Cottagers is Mitrovic, who's been in cracking form since his escape from Newcastle United!

Fulham tend to play nice attacking football, but they are weak defensively, which should suit Everton.

This one could be a rare victory for The Toffees!

Prediction: 2-1

1 / 3 NEXT