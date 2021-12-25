10 Premier League stars with highest decrease in market value (December 2021)

The market valuation of footballers is monitored by all Premier League clubs throughout the year. While the valuation is not the exact amount that clubs need to pay to buy a player, it's still a great benchmark indicator.

By assessing the market valuation of a footballer, Premier League clubs can determine if they have wasted their funds by overpaying or got a bargain. These valuations are formed based on several parameters.

While most benchmarks only consider performance indicators, market valuations include financial elements like remaining contract periods. Suffice to say, market valuations of footballers are not static and undergo revision when one or more attributes change.

But the market valuation of Premier League footballers drop with time as well. The next set of footballers has seen the largest drop in their valuations in the Premier League, which will be a major cause of worry for them and their clubs.

#10 Ferran Torres: -€5M

Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres was seen as one for the future by Manchester City, and he has carried his form from Euro 2020 to make a bright start. Torres was pivotal in the Cityzens' dominating win against Arsenal earlier in the season, and it seemed like he would play the False 9 role for them in the upcoming days.

That did not happen, however, and Ferran Torres fell down the pecking order due to injuries and is now out of favor. He has now been strongly linked with a switch to Barcelona, and Pep Guardiola has all but confirmed it.

Torres may have managed four goal involvements in seven appearances, but he has struggled for game time. His valuation has gone down and reduced to €40 million.

#9 Jadon Sancho: -€5M

Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has struggled to acclimatize to the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho has faced a tough start to his Manchester United career and the club's inconsistent performances have not helped his cause.

Earlier in the summer, Manchester United finally got the man they had chased for a significant time after his exploits in the Bundesliga. It was expected that the English winger would need some time, but one can't be blamed for having high expectations from Sancho.

RonaldoFan7 @ManUtdRonaldo7 Someone needs to investigate this Jadon Sancho goal. Chelsea have not been the same since. Someone needs to investigate this Jadon Sancho goal. Chelsea have not been the same since. https://t.co/Gh16MwOkrs

Game time has not been a problem for Sancho as he has managed to play over 1000 minutes spread over 19 games. He has only been able to manage two goals and no assists. A lot more is expected for a man of his talent, and Sancho's market valuation has now been reduced to €85 million.

#8 Raul Jimenez: -€6M

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez.

Injuries can leave a lasting impression on some footballers, and it's a sad thing when it happens.

Wolves centre-forward Raul Jimenez seems to be the latest victim of that as he has found his time on the pitch quite the opposite of what was expected from him. Jimenez suffered a nasty head injury in a Premier League match last season that kept him out for a long time.

Post his recovery, he has barely been the player who was once linked with Real Madrid.

The 30-year-old Mexican has been a regular starter for Wolves under Bruno Lage and has played close to 1400 minutes of first-team football. Yet all Jimenez has to show for those minutes are three goals and two assists which is significantly less than his usual rate of return in the Premier League.

His valuation nosedives further to rest at a mere €22 million.

