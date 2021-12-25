10 Premier League stars with highest increase in market value (December 2021)

Premier League footballers' abilities can be measured in several ways, ranging from performance attributes and statistical analysis to transfer values paid for them. While many parameters for evaluating players are purely related to performance metrics, clubs often keep tabs on market valuations.

Market valuations are usually an accurate representation of a player's abilities. However, clubs must also take into account additional costs when looking to acquire a player they are interested in before determining a likely transfer fee. The number of years left on their contract and the unwillingness of other Premier League clubs to sell their best players to direct rivals are two such factors.

Market valuations rise when Premier League footballers play well

Market valuations are not static, and they change with the form and performances of a footballer. When a player consistently puts in good performances, their valuations rise to account for their reliability. The following list of footballers has had a purple patch in the Premier League, marked by a rise in their valuations.

#10. Gabriel Martinelli: +€6M

Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier League

Gabriel Martinelli is considered one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League. He was fast-tracked into Arsenal's first team based on his ability and eye for goal. He joined the London-based club from the South American club Ituano for a fee of €6.70 million in 2019. Despite his spirited start, Martinelli has had to deal with injuries in recent times, which have slightly hindered his development.

Despite staying fit in the current campaign, Martinelli had to wait for his chances. Grabbing his opportunity, he has struck a rich vein of form with three goals and an assist in his last three Premier League games.

Martinelli's valuation has now increased from €22 million in June earlier this year to €28 million as of December 23.

#9. Valentino Livramento: +€6M

Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Valentino Livramento made the switch from Chelsea to Southampton in search of minutes in the summer, and the wonderkid hasn't looked back since. Even Southampton fans have been surprised at the maturity Livaramento exhibits on the football pitch despite being only 19 years of age.

The English right-back has impressed a lot of viewers with his performances this season. Livramento looks like a full-back who can execute his defensive and offensive duties equally well.

Although Southampton have had a poor season so far, Livramento has been one of the club's shining lights. Livramento has become a first-team regular, and his market valuation has risen from €12 million in October to €18 million in December.

#8. Demarai Gray: +€7M

Everton v Liverpool - Premier League

Demarai Gray has been on a redemption arc this season. The English winger had a fairly mediocre spell at Bayer Leverkusen before returning to England with Everton in the summer. Many eyebrows were raised as some felt that Gray's growth had stalled and his development was more or less done. But he has since proved everyone wrong with his performances for the Toffees.

Since joining Everton, Gray has been a standout performer for Rafa Benitez's side. He has made 18 appearances for the Merseyside club so far in all competitions. Gray has scored five times and provided two assists to help Everton keep up their pursuit for European football next season.

Gray's market value rose from €15 million in October to €22 million in December.

