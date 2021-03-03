10 records Cristiano Ronaldo could achieve in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have graced the game of football.

Over the course of an illustrious near-two-decade-long career for club and country, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored goals and won honours - both individual and team - aplenty while playing for some of the top teams in the sport.

Despite turning 35 earlier this year, Ronaldo has continued to enthral everyone with his metronomic scoring prowess. He has almost single-handedly driven Juventus' 2020-21 Serie A title challenge.

12 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 20+ goals in each of the last 12 seasons in the top-5 European Leagues. Giant.#JuveSpezia pic.twitter.com/UN1LBAwBRc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 2, 2021

Ten records Cristiano Ronaldo could achieve this year

Cristiano Ronaldo has already eked out a few records in the first two months of 2021. But there are plenty more he could break or emulate during the rest of the year.

On that note, let's have a look at ten such records Cristiano Ronaldo could achieve in 2021. Without any further ado, let's get started.

#1 Quickest player to score 100 goals for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a fabulous start to life at Juventus since arriving at the Italian giants from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

After scoring 28 and 37 goals in his first two seasons in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo is well on course for another prolific scoring season. Netting at almost a goal per game, the 35-year-old has scored 27 goals in 30 games in all competitions this season.

The Portugal captain now stands on the cusp of 100 goals for the club, with his current goal-tally reading 92 goals in 119 games.

If he reached the coveted three-figure mark in his next four games, Cristiano Ronaldo would become the quickest Juventus player to score 100 goals for the club. Bianconeri legend Omar Sivoli reached that mark in 124 games many decades ago.

#2 Become the first Portuguese player to win the Capocannoniere award

Despite landing on Italian shores almost three years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to claim the prestigious Capocannoniere award. The Portuguese maestro finished five goals adrift of the Capocannoniere winner in both of his first two seasons at Juventus.

He scored 21 goals in the 2018-19 campaign to finish behind Fabio Quagliarella. Last season, Ronaldo's 31-goal effort wasn't enough to land him the coveted award again as he fell short to Lorenzo Insigne (36).

⚪⚫ @Cristiano has equalled Omar Sivori, the last player to score 33 goals in a single calendar year in @SerieA_EN, in 1961 👏🔥#ParmaJuve #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/o4ELf5aRmX — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 19, 2020

This campaign, though, Cristiano Ronaldo looks to be like a man on a mission. Scoring at almost a goal per game, Ronaldo has scored 20 times in 21 games to lead Romelu Lukaku by two goals on the scoring charts.

If Ronaldo gets third-time lucky, he will become the first Portuguese player to win the Capocannoniere award.

#3 First player to score nine Champions League hat-tricks

Cristiano Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer in the UEFA Champions League, with his tally of 134 goals 15 clear of second-placed Lionel Messi.

Both Ronaldo and Messi have scored a staggering eight hat-tricks in the competition. Interestingly, the duo has endured defeats in the first leg of this season's Round of 16 games.

With Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus due to take on Porto a day before Lionel Messi's Barcelona travel to PSG in the concluding legs of their Round of 16 engagements, the Portuguese ace could one-up his arch-rival by becoming the first player to score nine Champions League hat-tricks.

Although Juventus trail Porto by a goal, they are expected to advance as they are playing the second leg at home. Cristiano Ronaldo could mark the occasion by scoring his first Champions League hat-trick in nearly two years.

#4 Second player to score 20 Champions League goals for two different clubs

Neymar is the first player to score 20 Champions League goals for two different clubs.

Earlier this season, PSG's Brazilian star Neymar became the first player in Champions League history to score 20 goals in the competition for two different clubs.

The Brazilian has scored 21 Champions League goals for Barcelona and 20 for his current club PSG.

✅ Third #UCL hat-trick



✅ First player to score 20 Champions League goals for two different clubs



✅ 41 Champions League goals in 65 games



Neymar put on a show 🆚 Basaksehir 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZhbWnCEOLR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 15 Champions League goals for Manchester United, 105 for Real Madrid and 14 for Juventus.

With six more goals in the competition, Ronaldo will emulate Neymar as the only other player to score 20 Champions League goals for two different clubs. For the 35-year-old to achieve the mark this season, Juventus will probably need to reach at least the quarter-finals.