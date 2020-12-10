10 records in the UEFA Champions League this season

The group stage of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League drew to a close with the conclusion of Matchday 6 fixtures across all eight groups.

While the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid needed wins in their last group-stage games to confirm their berths in the Round of 16, former winners Manchester United and Inter Milan fell by the wayside.

Real Madrid's win meant that they extended their perfect group-stage record (first and second group stage combined) in the Champions League to an impressive 29 despite twin losses against Shakhtar Donetsk putting the 13-time winners on the cusp of a shock elimination.

Elsewhere, defending champions Bayern Munich (18) scored the most goals in the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season, while at the other end of the spectrum, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City conceded a record-low of only one goal.

Ten records in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

As is usually the case, there were goals and records galore in this season of the Champions League group stage.

On that note, let us have a look at ten records in the 2020-21 edition of the competition so far.

#1 Ansu Fati becomes the youngest player to score multiple Champions League goals before turning 18

Ansu Fati

After becoming the youngest player to score in the Champions League last season, Barcelona sensation Ansu Fati eked out more records in the competition this season.

Fati scored in the opening game of the season against Ferencvaros to become the youngest player in Champions League history to score multiple goals in the competition.

The 18-year-old has also notched up three assists to go with his two goals in eight Champions League games for Barcelona.

#2 Vinicius Jr. scores the fastest Champions League goal by a substitute

Vinicius Jr.

Since his arrival at Real Madrid in the summer of 2018, Vinicius Jr. has grown in stature at the Spanish club.

In 15 Champions League games for the record champions, the 20-year-old winger has scored two goals and assisted four others. Vinicius Jr.'s latest goal in the competition came in Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Inter Milan.

The Brazilian scored the winner barely 15 seconds after coming on to the pitch to record the fastest goal in the Champions League by a substitute.

#3 Marcus Rashford spends the fewest minutes on the field while scoring a Champions League hat-trick off the bench

Marcus Rashford

It is rare for substitutes to score multiple goals in a Champions League game. It is rarer still for a player to come off the bench and score a hat-trick in the competition.

In Manchester United's 5-0 home win over RB Leipzig, Marcus Rashford scored a hat-trick to become only the fifth player in competition history to score three or more goals in a Champions League game after coming off the bench.

Among the quintet, Rashford's tally of 27 minutes on the field is the quickest as the Englishman took his tally of goals in this season's Champions League to six.

However, Rashford will not be able to add to that tally after Manchester United lost at Leipzig on Matchday 6 to slip out of Round-of-16 reckoning.

#4 Marseille lose 13 consecutive games in the Champions League

Marseille

Marseille, who are the first-ever winners of the competition in the Champions League era, have spectacularly fallen off the pace in recent times.

In their first appearance in the Champions League in seven years, last season's Ligue 1 runner-ups lost their first four games in the competition this season following their 0-2 reverse against Porto on Matchday 4.

In 2013-14, the Ligue 1 club lost all six group-stage games in their last appearance in the Champions League. Two seasons before that, Marseille lost both legs of their 2011-12 quarter-final against Bayern Munich after enduring a 1-2 away defeat in the second leg of their Round-of-16 game against Inter Milan.

Marseille's latest defeat against Porto was their 13th on the trot in the Champions League, the worst losing run of any club to have graced the competition.

Although Marseille arrested their debilitating run with a 2-1 home win over Olympiacos on Matchday 5, a 0-3 loss at Manchester City continued their wretched form in the Champions League.

Incredibly, despite losing five of their six games in the competition this season, Marseille only missed out on a Europa League place to Olympiacos on goal difference.