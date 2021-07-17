10 most shocking leaked quotes by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has landed in hot water for a series of leaked controversial and defamatory remarks he made against former Los Blancos players and managers.

In a series of audio recordings released by El Confidencial, Perez is heard criticizing and belittling some of the most successful players and managers to have represented the club. The clippings are mostly from the period 2006 to 2012.

The Real Madrid president has put out an official statement saying that the quotes were 'taken out of context, recorded illegally and are part of a conspiracy for his involvement in the controversial Super League project'. But the damage may have already been done.

The complete statement from Perez read:

"Following the article published by El Confidencial that features comments that I have been credited as having made, I believe that it is important to clarify that:

- The published quotes were part of conversations secretly recorded by Mr José Antonio Abellan, who has been trying to sell the recordings for many years without any success. I find it surprising that they have been published today by El Confidencial, despite the time that has elapsed.

- They are isolated quotes that were part of conversations and have been taken out of the wider context in which they were made.

- I understand that the fact that they have been published now, so many years on from the time the conversations took place, owes to my involvement as one of the driving forces behind the Super League.

- I have placed the matter in the hands of my lawyers, who are examining the course of action to be taken."

On that note, let's have a look at the ten of the most infamous comments Florentino Perez allegedly made about former Real Madrid players and managers.

#10 "Michel (Real Madrid legend) kicked Juan Mata out of the Castilla, so he could replace him with his son. He's a fraud." (2006)

Michel

A Real Madrid legend, Michel played over 500 games for the club, scoring 130 goals. After his retirement, he managed his former club's youth teams in 2006 and was the coach of Real Madrid Castilla, where he coached one of his sons, Adrien.

However, after Castilla were relegated to the third division, Michel was sacked from his job. And he reportedly also resigned from managing the youth teams after disagreements with the then Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon.

Florentino Perez allegedly called Michel a 'fraud' and said that the latter 'kicked out' Juan Mata from Real Madrid Castilla to accommodate his son.

#9 "I wanted to sell Roberto Carlos to Chelsea in exchange for (Ricardo) Carvalho, and then signed (Gianluca) Zambrotta for like 2 Euros." (2006)

Roberto Carlos played for over a decade at Real Madrid.

One of the most celebrated left-backs to have played the game, Roberto Carlos had a fruitful 11-year stint with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian made over 500 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 68 goals. Carlos won four league and three Champions League titles with Real Madrid. But he was apparently not in the good books of Florentino Perez, who wanted to sell the player in 2006, a year before Carlos eventually left Madrid.

Perez allegedly said about Carlos that he wanted to sell him to Chelsea, who were interested in his services. In return, Madrid would have had Ricardo Carvalho and then signed Italian Gianluca Zambrotta for 'two Euros'.

Carvalho arrived at Madrid in 2010, three long years after Carlos left the club, while Zambrotta never arrived at the Spanish giants.

#8 "Figo and Raul were the worst. Zidane was the best." (2006)

Luis Figo (right) and Raul in Real Madrid colours.

Portuguese legend Luis Figo and Raul are two of the biggest names to have played for Real Madrid since the turn of the century.

Figo arrived on a controversial direct transfer from Barcelona, while Raul played most of his career for Real Madrid and was the club's all-time top scorer before Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him.

The Portuguese scored 38 goals in five seasons (2000-2005), helping Real Madrid win two league and one Champions League title. Raul, meanwhile, scored over 300 goals for the Spanish giants.

Zinedine Zidane was another big-name player who played alongside the duo at Real Madrid. The Frenchman is renowned for his brilliant winner against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final in Glasgow.

However, Perez alleged that because of Figo and Raul, Real Madrid 'stopped' playing beautiful football, calling the duo the worst (to have played for the club) and Zidane the best.

#7 "Figo came and became close with Raul, and those two, along with Hierro, managed the squad. Poor Vicente (del Bosque) wasn't doing anything." (2006)

Vicente del Bosque

Vincente del Bosque was at the Real Madrid helm in the early 2000s when the Galacticos like Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham played for the club.

Del Bosque was credited for managing the egos of so many superstars, and was renowned for never losing his cool in front of the media or openly confronting his players. Real Madrid won two league and Champions League titles under the soft-spoken Spaniard.

However, Florentino Perez, in an audio clip dated 2006, criticised Del Bosque for 'not doing anything' and allowing the likes of Figo, Raul and Fernando Hierro to manage the squad.

That was unwarranted criticism of one of Real Madrid and Spain's most successful managers since the turn of the century. Del Bosque also led Spain to their only FIFA World Cup title in 2010 and a successful defence of their European Championship title two years later.

