Real Madrid president Florentino Perez called former coach a "fraud" – Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been in hot water for the last few days after leaked audio revealed some of his controversial comments from a few years ago.

The latest leaks suggest Perez was unhappy with former B team coach Michel, who he described as a "fraud."

As per audio released by El Confidencial, Perez accused Michel of forcing Juan Mata out of Real Madrid Castilla just to make space for his son.

🗣️"Míchel threw Juan Mata out of Real Madrid Castilla to put his son in the team, he's a fraud"

-Florentino Perez



The audio leak quoted Perez as saying [via Mirror]:

"I think Michel is the one who made the hole for Mata [to leave], he is the one who threw him out of Real Madrid Castilla to put his son in the team. He is a fraud! He is a very bad coach, a guy who has done nothing. He is not a coach."

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to take legal action

Florentino Perez's comments on Real Madrid legends Iker Casillas, Raul and Cristiano Ronaldo, among others, have been leaked in the past few days. In the wake of the comments coming to light, Perez released a statement claiming they were taken out of context.

The statement read:

"Given the news broadcast in El Confidencial, in which phrases attributed to me are reported, I think it is necessary to clarify."

"The reproduced phrases are pronounced in conversations clandestinely recorded by Mr. Jose Antonio Abellan, who has been trying to sell them for many years without success. It is surprising now that, despite the time that has elapsed, the newspaper El Confidencial reports them today. They are single phrases of conversations taken from the broad context in which they occur."

"For them to be reproduced now, after so many years have passed since those conversations took place, is I understand due to my participation as one of the promoters of the Super League. I have put the matter in the hands of my lawyers who are studying the possible actions to take."

