10 most shocking match-fixing scandals in football history

Match-fixing scandals are horrible stains on football history, and every other month, there's yet another instance of it trending on social media. More often than not, a lot more of it goes on than what eventually gets reported.

Sometimes, the truth comes out and those involved are punished. However, these punishments rarely serve as deterrents for clubs and players, as new match-fixing scandals keep surfacing.

This week, a coach in Nigeria's lower league was banned for two years after a recorded conversation about altering a game's outcome was revealed.

Earlier this month, Kenya temporarily suspended five top-league referees in a match-fixing scandal. It came after FIFA expelled Zoo Kericho from Kenya's Premier League, having found the club guilty of match-fixing in May.

Last month, in a video that went viral, Inter Allies defender Hashmin Musah came on against Ashanti Gold and scored two deliberate own goals in the final 12 minutes. He did it to prevent a pre-planned wager that had been placed on the Ghana's Premier League game's final score.

Clearly, match-fixing scandals are nothing new. In fact, they have increased in earnest, with top officials calling the matter a football crisis and a pandemic. UEFA ex-president Michel Platini had popularly said:

"If tomorrow, we go watch a game already knowing the outcome, football is dead.”

The new season is now in full swing across Europe. Many countries have deployed dedicated task forces for uncovering match-fixing incidents and hopefully nip them in the bud.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the most shocking match-fixing scandals in football history:

10. Disgrace of Gijon (West Germany vs Austria in 1982)

Disgrace of Gijon, 1982 World Cup

The match-fixing that took place during the group stages of the 1982 World Cup came as a shocker to world football. It was clear as day to anyone who watched the match, yet neither West Germany nor Austria were found guilty of any wrongdoing. FIFA officially said that no rules had been broken!

A 1-0 win for West Germany would see both sides progress from the group stage at Algeria's expense. The Germans scored the needed goal within 10 minutes. Both teams quite literally passed the ball to each other for the entire duration of the game!

The resulting worldwide condemnation provoked FIFA to include a new rule for the final group games of tournaments, stating that all matches must be played simultaneously.

9. Plateau United Feeders 79-0 Akurba FC |

Police Machine 67-0 Babayaro FC (2013)

Plateau United Feeders vs Akurba United

These are some of the most absurd scorelines you'll ever see in football. It's hard to decide what's more shocking; that 79 goals were scored, or that their opponents didn't manage a single goal!

79 goals in 90 minutes comes to a goal every 68 seconds - an impossible feat. It is said that 72 of those goals came in the second half, which just makes this even more implausible!

Plateau United Feeders and Police Machine — teams in Nigeria's lower-tier league — were chasing promotion chances which were dented due to large goal differences. So, the teams took it into their own hands to come up with one of the craziest solutions ever conceived.

The Nigerian Football Association handed down lifetime bans to all four teams and the match officials who partook in this instance of match-fixing.

