10 strangest injuries in football history

Football is a contact sport, which makes injuries inevitable. Players often spend time on the sidelines when they pick up knocks on their bodies, including the knee, ankle, toes, thighs and so on. Strains, cuts, tears, dislocations and bruises are common in the sport.

And talking of strange injuries, here's 12 of them ft. Richard Wright, Leroy Lita, a dog and a jar of salad cream - http://t.co/BOmkJJXGWd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 12, 2015

So it isn't strange when a footballer picks up an injury. What makes it strange, though, is if they do so in a weird manner, in a weird place or for a weird reason.

There have been several accounts of bizarre injuries in football over the years. Some of these stories are nothing short of hilarious, and could leave you cracking your ribs.

From Rio Ferdinand straining his tendons while playing games on Playstation, to Frenkie de Jong being ruled out due to a bee sting, and Adam Chapman burning his nipple with milk, here's a look at the ten strangest injuries in football history.

#10 Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie De Jong played with bandage on his hand against Napoli last year; it was no dislocation but a bee sting.

Frenkie de Jong was highly appreciated by Barcelona fans when he switched to Camp Nou from Ajax in the summer of 2019. The supporters kept their eyes on the player's mesmerising performances on the pitch until they had a reason to switch their attention to his hand.

📸 — Yesterday, Frenkie de Jong played with his left hand bandaged due to a bee sting. pic.twitter.com/z9YMahoS6D — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) August 9, 2020

The Dutchman was seen playing with a bandage on his hand as Barcelona locked horns with Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash in 2020. It was later revealed that De Jong was stung by a bee, and his hand flared up so badly that he had to be on bandage.

#9 Rio Ferdinand

Have you ever hurt yourself due to a long gaming session on Playstation? Well, you're not alone.

This is simply unimaginable. During his time at Leeds United, former Manchester United centre-back Rio Ferdinand strained the tendons on his knee while playing video games on his Playstation.

The defender had a lot of back injuries during that period, and the recommendation for that type of setback was to have plenty of rest. It appeared Ferdinand didn't think he would go on to have a great career at that time, so he decided to try out his luck at FIFA.

#8 Adam Chapman

Adam Chapman burned his chest while heating some milk for his baby, and that landed him at the hospital.

This only happens when you have a baby, especially when you carelessly try too hard to be a caring dad. While on loan at Mansfield, former Oxford midfielder Adam Chapman was injured in one of the most hilarious ways possible.

The midfielder was heating some milk for his baby, which is usually an innocuous job. Unfortunately, as he went to shake it, the lid flew off, and he ended up burning his chest and nipple. He had to visit the hospital, but was cleared to play the next day.

