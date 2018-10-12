Top 10 bright prospects from CONCACAF

Lozano was a star for Mexico at this year's World Cup

The Concacaf football zone has struggled in the last few years. The region has been embroiled in several controversial bribery scandals.

On the field, has not been much better, only Mexico managed to get out of the group stage in the 2018 World Cup and traditional CONCACAF powerhouse, United States, did not even qualify for the Russian showpiece.

However, with the region hosting the World Cup in 2026 there is renewed optimism for its football.

This along with some exciting talent emerging from North America, Central America and the Carribean indicates a very promising future. Let's have a look into the Top 10 bright prospects from the CONCACAF region.

#10 Alberth Elis (Honduras)

Brazil vs Honduras - Semi Final: Men's Football - Olympics

Nicknamed the "Black Panther" Elis has raw power and pace. The 22-year old showed he can compete with the very best when he guided his Honduran teammates to one place off an Olympic medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Now fully owned by Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo the forward is one of the league's most promising stars. During Concacaf World Cup qualifying the speedster scored four goals as the Hondurans sealed a playoff spot only to be dispatched by Australian opponents in the following round.

1 / 10 NEXT