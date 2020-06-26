10 things to watch on the final matchday of 2019-20 Bundesliga

Ten stories to watch out for the 2019-20 Bundesliga season draws to a close on Saturday.

Bayern Munich have already won a record-extending eighth consecutive Bundesliga title, but European and relegation playoff places are still up for grabs.

Sachin Bhat

Squeaky bum time as Bundesliga's 2019/20 season ends

Another epic season in the Bundesliga draws to a close with the last round of fixtures for the 2019/20 season this Saturday. Bayern Munich have already sewn-up the Bundesliga title, their eighth in a row, last Wednesday, but there's still a lot to play for.

The fourth and final Champions League spot in Germany is a two-horse race between Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen, while one of Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim will qualify for the Europa League.

At the other end of the Bundesliga table, Paderborn have already been relegated, but Fortuna Dusseldorf and Werder Bremen are still fighting for their lives. With that and much more, here are the ten things to look forward to on the final matchday of the 2019-20 Bundesliga:

#10: Can Bundesliga debutants Union Berlin end on a high?

Union Berlin have been the surprise package in the Bundesliga this season.

When the predictions for the 2019/20 Bundesliga season were drawn out, Union Berlin were one of the primary relegation candidates. After all, the club had only secured promotion to the Bundesliga for the first time in its history. But after 38 points, 11 victories and 12th position in the Bundesliga table, it's safe to say that the Iron Ones have punched well above their weighs.

Urs Fischer's side, however, can move up by another spot in the final Bundesliga standings with a win over relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf, but provided Schalke fail to win again. With Union Berlin already having retained their top-flight status long back, they'll be aiming to end their maiden Bundesliga campaign on a high.

#9: Will Werder Bremen's four-decade-long stay in the Bundesliga come to an end?

Relegation playoffs might see an interesting 'North derby' between Werder Bremen and Hamburg.

Believe it or not, but Werder Bremen have been in the Bundesliga for 39 consecutive years. Even though they have been mired in relegation scrambles on numerous occasions during these years, the River Islanders have somehow always managed to slip into safety robes just in time. Maybe, just maybe, not this time, though.

Bremen are 17th in the Bundesliga table and two points worse off Fortuna Dusseldorf, so an automatic qualification spot is out of reach. The only way they can remain in the Bundesliga is by beating FC Koln on Saturday, and hope Dusseldorf lose against Union Berlin. In such a scenario, Werder Bremen will have a safety net of the two-legged playoffs, but as things stand, they might face derby-rivals Hamburg, which could get interesting.

#8: Can erratic Bayer Leverkusen lift themselves up for two 'finals'?

The next two games will decide Leverkusen's 2019-20 season.

Bayer Leverkusen are in a bit of a spot. They face Bayern Munich next Saturday in the DFB Pokal final but cannot afford to rest key players as their Champions League hopes are dangling by a thread. Peter Bosz's side need to win against Mainz 05 at home and hope that Borussia Monchengladbach lose their game against Hertha Berlin.

What a situation to be in! Die Werkself are literally staring at two' finals', but their form in recent weeks wouldn't inspire much hope. They might as well win on Saturday, but that wouldn't be enough to secure a place in Europe's premier competition. The showpiece clash against the Bavarians clearly appear lopsided. It is nevertheless a 'make or break' week for Bayer Leverkusen.

#7: Will there be more fireworks in Eintracht Frankfurt's game?

Frankfurt have been the most entertaining side since the Bundesliga's resumption.

Certainties are rare in football, but the neutrals can look forward to Eintracht Frankfurt versus Paderborn with the comfort of one: goals. Ever since the Bundesliga reconvened after the pandemic-enforced shutdown, the Eagles have witnessed 35 goals, for and against, in nine fixtures - at least six more than that of any other side.

On the final matchday of the Bundesliga, Frankfurt play host to already-relegated Paderborn. Andre Silva and co. can smell blood in the waters. Even though Frankfurt have nothing at stake - they're already out of the race for Europa League places - they'll be hoping to pull down the curtains on a wild season with a whoop rather than a whimper.

#6: Is this the last of David Wagner at Schalke?

Schalke's poor Bundesliga form has left David Wagner walking a tight rope.

David Wagner took over the helm of Schalke last summer and started a revolution that reinforced beliefs about a Champions League return. In the first few weeks under Wagner, the Miners were flying high after big victories over Paderborn and RB Leipzig respectively, while sitting pretty in fourth place.

Fast forward ten months, and the club is now struggling big time. Schalke are winless in 15 games since beating Borussia Monchengladbach in January, losing nine times and drawing six during this period.

This spectacular implosion has not only quashed all their European hopes, but also plunged Wagner's job into precariousness. However, it's not completely his fault either, with injuries ravaging an already thin squad. Either way, it's uncertain times for both David Wagner and Schalke.

#5 Can Borussia Monchengladbach seal a Champions League return?

Borussia Monchengladbach fought the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City in their last appearance in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking of Borussia Monchengladbach, they are on the verge of returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2016. Fourth in the Bundesliga table with 62 points, two clear of Bayer Leverkusen, the Foals need just a point on Saturday to confirm a berth in the competition's group stage next season.

However, it'll be easier said than done against Hertha Berlin, whom they haven't beaten in their last three Bundesliga games. This exact fixture last season saw the Old Lady run out 3-0 victors at Borussia Park before holding Marco Rose's side goalless earlier this term. Even though they have nothing at stake in this game, Hertha are certainly not going down without a fight.

#4: Can the outgoing Timo Werner finish with a flourish?

Timo Werner will play his last game for Leipzig against Augsburg.

With a move to Chelsea now confirmed, Timo Werner is set to play his last game for RB Leipzig on Saturday against Augsburg. Even though Leipzig are through to the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the German striker will be off to London once the season is done and dusted, meaning he won't participate in those fixtures.

So the trip to Bavaria will spell Werner's final swansong with the Red Bulls where he'll certainly aim to finish on a high. With 26 goals this season, Werner has already capped his most prolific run to date, while trailing only Robert Lewandowski in atop the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Timo Werner has been slightly rusty since the Bundesliga restart, though, netting in only three out of eight games, but he will hope to add more to his tally before signing off.

#3: Can Robert Lewandowski consolidate his Golden Boot prospects?

Robert Lewandowski won't just settle for the 'Torjägerkanone', he's after the European Golden Shoe too/

Robert Lewandowski has been as menacing since the Bundesliga restart as he had been before. In what is statistically his best campaign till date, the peerless Pole leads the race for the European Golden Boot with 33 goals - at least six more than anyone else, with one more match still to go. And he'll be licking his lips to see that it is against Wolfsburg, his favourite punching bag.

In 19 games against the Wolves, Lewandowski has struck 21 times, the most he has scored against any Bundesliga side. He loves scoring against Wolfsburg so much so that he has scored in eight consecutive Bundesliga games against them, a run that started with that historic five-goal salvo in 2015.

Despite his best efforts, however, the Bayern Munich ace may still fall short of Gerd Muller's record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a season, but at least he'll strengthen his Golden Boot prospects by scoring on Saturday.

#2: Is this the last of Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund?

Jadon Sancho might leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to various rumours.

Since the start of the 2019/20 season, speculations about Jadon Sancho's future have been rife. Rumours have strongly linked the star with several Premier League sides, particularly with Manchester United who're keen to bring the 20-year old prodigy to Old Trafford. Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund have set an enormous asking price of £ 117 million, but that hasn't put the canards to bed yet.

After a phenomenal breakthrough last year, Sancho has taken his game up by another notch this season, scoring and assisting 17 times each. His goal contributions are the most in Europe's top five leagues barring only Lewandowski and Lionel Messi. He's also one of the favourites to win the 'Golden Boy' award this year, which would be an incredible feather to his cap. Dortmund will hope this Saturday isn't Sancho's last in black and yellow.

#1: Can Bayern Bayern equal/break the Bundesliga goal-scoring record?

Bayern Munich are looking to surpass the elusive 100-goal mark in a Bundesliga season.

Bayern Munich sealed an emphatic eighth consecutive Bundesliga title last Wednesday with a victory over Werder Bremen. Now, they have another piece of history waiting to be rewritten - having scored 96 goals this season; they are just five short of the 101-goal record they themselves set way back in 1972.

And given their record against Wolfsburg in recent times, you wouldn't put it beyond Bayern to break the record for most goals in a Bundesliga season. The Bavarians have scored 17 times against Wolfsburg in their last five Bundesliga games, while also hitting the Saxony outfit for a six in this fixture in April 2017.

Last season, Bayern Munich fell narrowly short of the record for most goals in a Bundesliga season after finishing with 98 goals. But now they have another crack at it.