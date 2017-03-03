10 things you probably didn't know about Wayne Rooney

From his tattoos to his favourite food, here is everything you need to know about the Manchester United legend.

03 Mar 2017

A Manchester United legend

In 2004, a highly-rated English forward joined Manchester United and 13 years later, no other name evokes a greater response than Wayne Rooney’s. The Englishman has seen great ups and downs over the years at Manchester United and has been involved in some of their biggest victories.

Despite the fact that his role at the club has waned over the years, there is absolutely no one who holds the kind of influence he does at the club. Rooney’s love for Manchester United is unparalleled, something which was evident from the player’s celebration after Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the winner against Southampton in the final of the EFL Cup.

The Englishman is one of the most celebrated footballers of the 21st century, however, there are still quite a few facts that have not come to light about the 31-year-old.

Sportskeeda brings to you 10 facts that you probably didn’t know about Rooney.

#1 Massive Harry Potter fan

Rooney is a big fan of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series

During a campaign to promote reading habits in children, Rooney revealed that his favourite book was J.K. Rowling’s global best seller Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. Rooney was one of 20 Premier League stars who had signed up for the campaign where they were supposed to recommend their favourite books to the National Literacy Trust to promote reading.

The Englishman said that the Harry Potter series was his favourite because it got his imagination going. Rowling’s novels, which have also been made into movies, are amongst the most read books in the world.