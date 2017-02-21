14 facts you did not know about Thierry Henry

From dancing to cooking, here is everything you need to know about the former Arsenal legend.

@rebantmalhotra by Rebant Malhotra Top 5 / Top 10 21 Feb 2017, 15:46 IST

The King is a true legend of the modern game

‘’I eat football, I sleep football, I breathe football. I'm not mad, I'm just passionate.’’

This quote by the legend Thierry Henry perfectly summarises the Frenchman’s love for football. The Arsenal legend was one player that could change the course of a game solely using his technique and skill. The Premier League is yet to see a better striker and arguably a better player.

The King, as he is often called, is Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer, where he achieved a God-like status. Henry has immortalised himself in the eyes of not just Arsenal fans but football fans in general with some scintillating performance in a career that spanned over 18 years.

Let’s take a look at 14 interesting facts that you may not know about the legendary Frenchman.

#1 Football idol

Not many have reached the heights that Marco van Basten has

NBA once organised a special one-on-one interview between Theirry Henry and basketball legend Kobe Bryant, where both the players discussed their footballing idols. To everyone’s surprise both the players mentioned the name of Dutch star and AC Milan legend, Marco van Basten, who is considered one of the greatest players of his time.

."Marco van Basten was my favourite player," said Henry. "[He is] one of the best strikers in history. I saw him when I was a child and how he hit the ball was incredible. I tried to imitate his every move."

#2 His favourite goal for Arsenal

Henry marked his Arsenal return with a goal against Leeds

Henry scored some real belters in his time at Arsenal. The Frenchman scored 228 goals for the Gunners and continues to be the highest goalscorer in the London club’s 130 odd-year history.

However, his favourite goal was not one where he scored a sensation volley or dribbled through a large number of players. It was instead the one he scored against Leeds United in his first game back in an Arsenal shirt.