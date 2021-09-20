10 most valuable clubs outside the top 5 leagues

The top five leagues in Europe are widely considered to be the most competitive in the world. Thus it comes as no surprise that teams from these leagues dominate the list of most valuable teams in club football. The top ten teams on that list have as many as five clubs from the Premier League - the richest league in the game.

Unsurprisingly, teams from Europe's top five leagues have dominated the big competitions. For instance, only one team (Porto) from outside the top five leagues have won the Champions League in the last two decades.

However, there are teams outside the top five leagues who have assembled expensive rosters as they look to break into the game's elite. On that note, here's a look at the ten most valuable teams outside Europe's top five leagues.

#10 Flamengo (Brazil) - €148 million

Flamengo ply their trade in the Brazilian Serie A.

Reigning Brazilian Serie A champions Flamengo are one of the richest club teams outside Europe's top five leagues. They are the only non-European club on this list.

The legendary Brazilian club have won seven top-flight titles. Flamengo are also two-time winners of the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the UEFA Champions League.

Currently third in the Brazilian Serie A standings, Flamengo acquired David Luiz from the Premier League this summer as they look to retain their league title.

The Mengao have four players valued at €10 million or above, led by centre-forward Gabriel Barbosa (€26 million). Captain Diego, goalkeeper Diego Alves and left-back Felipe Luis, all 36, are the oldest players on their roster.

#9 Club Brugge (Belgium) - €150 million

Club Brugge KV held mighty PSG to a draw at home.

Club Brugge recently made headlines for holding a star-studded PSG team to a 1-1 draw in their opening 2021-22 UEFA Champions League game. The reigning Belgian champions unexpectedly dominated the match for large swathes, and could have taken all three points on the night.

Brugge have six players, led by left winger Noah Lang (€22 million) who are valued at at least €10 million. The 17-time Belgian top-flight winners will next be in action against Leuven before they travel to Leipzig for their second Champions League game.

#8 RB Salzburg (Austria) - €152 million

Salzburg opened their Champions League campaign with a draw against Sevilla.

RB Salzburg are one of the most valuable European club teams outside the continent's top five leagues.

The reigning Austrian champions have made a perfect start to their domestic campaign, winning all eight league matches. In their opening Champions League game, they missed two penalties in a 1-1 draw at Sevilla. That marked the first time four penalties were awarded in a Champions League game - three for Salzburg and one for Sevilla.

Salzburg have five players, led by centre-forward Karim Adeyemi (€20 million), who are valued at €10 million or more. The Austrian powerhouse will take on Kalsdorf in the Austrian Cup in midweek before they travel to Wolfsberg for a league game over the weekend.

#7 PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - €158 million

PSV Eindhoven have some great talents in their ranks.

PSV Eindhoven are one of the most famous club teams in Europe outside the top five leagues.

The 24-time Eredivisie winners failed to qualify for the Champions League this season as they fell in the playoff round to Benfica. They lost 2-1 in the first leg at Benfica and a goalless draw at home ultimately ended their qualification hopes.

PSV, who are second in the 2021-22 Eredivisie table, have five players on their roster who are valued at €10 million or more. Left winger Cody Galpo (€22 million) is their most valuable player.

The Eredivisie giants fell to a 4-0 home defeat to Feyenoord on Sunday after opening their Europa League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Real Sociedad.

