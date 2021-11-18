10 most valuable players who will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is not that far away now and the excitement increases with time. That being said, not all the teams are assured of a place at the tournament in Qatar.

So far 13 teams have qualified for the FIFA World Cup out of the 32 that will be participating in total. It remains uncertain as to which teams will be taking up the remaining places.

Many superstar players will miss the FIFA World Cup

Although the play-offs are yet to be played, there are already some big names assured of missing out on playing in the FIFA World Cup. It is certainly a big blow for the players and their fans. On that note, let's take a look at the 10 most valuable players who are already guaranteed to miss the FIFA World Cup.

Note: All values are as mentioned on Transfermarkt

#10 Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast) - €27 million

AZ Alkmaar v AFC Ajax - KNVB Beker

The tall striker was born to a French father and Ivorian mother. Sebastien Haller represented France in his youth career but decided to play for Ivory Coast at senior level.

Having started his club career in France, he got his first major breakthrough when he signed for Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany. There on he signed for West Ham United in the Premier League and joined Ajax this summer. Haller has been phenomenal for the Dutch side, scoring seven goals in 12 league appearances already.

Valued at €27 million, the former West Ham striker will not be seen in next year's FIFA World Cup. His goals would have been a delight to watch on such a big stage if Ivory Coast had managed to qualify for the tournament.

#9 Naby Keita (Guinea) - €32 million

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League

The Liverpool midfielder is finally gaining some form and showing his worth with the Merseyside club this season. Naby Keita is a very effective box-to-box player with a very good work-rate at his disposal.

The Guinea midfielder has a very direct approach to his game, which suits Liverpool's style of play. He already has two goals to his name in the Premier League and is showing signs of improvement from last season.

Keita is valued at €32 million and is one of the star African players who will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Guinea had a terrible outing in the second round of CAF qualification as they failed to register a single win in the six matches played.

#8 Nicolas Pepe (Ivory Coast) - €35 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Much was expected from Nicolas Pepe when he signed for Arsenal. The forward did amazingly well for Lille in Ligue 1 which helped him earn a move to the Premier League.

In his first two seasons with the Gunners, Pepe has struggled to maintain the same form. The physicality of the Premier League has taken a toll on him but slowly it looks like the Ivory Coast winger is adjusting to the demands.

With Ivory Coast assured of missing out on a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the €35 million forward will not be playing in Qatar. Pepe will now focus on reviving his form and helping Arsenal in all competitions.

