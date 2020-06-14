10 most versatile players in football

A look at ten active footballers who are versatile enough to play in multiple positions.

Bayern Munich feature as many as three such players in this list.

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Liverpool FC v KRC Genk: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Many world-class footballers are known for their skill, movement off-the-ball, presence in the box, and more, but they are rarely praised for versatility. Interestingly, not many players who are versatile are able to rise to the top echelons of world football by playing in a number of positions.

On the surface, versatility does not seem like an all-important skill for a player to have, but managers dealing with frustrating injury crises share a different story.

Famously, Manuel Pellegrini, in an interview, spoke passionately about James Milner during his time at Manchester City. Discussing Milner in detail, he praised the current Liverpool star:

"Show me [a player] who does all the things Milner does well. There isn’t one. It’s hard to leave him out. Respect, commitment and performance level: 10/10, fantastic. He’s polyfunctional: full-back – the only position he doesn’t like – attacking midfield, wide. I played him as a forward and the team averaged three goals a game. He gives everything.

Having an effective player in different positions when the situation demands is a major benefit for any manager, and it's easy to see why.

Currently, versatile players ply their trade across the world. However, let's take a look at ten such players who have catapulted their way into the biggest leagues, irrespective of where they find themselves on the pitch.

Ten most versatile players in world football:

#10: Nacho

Advertisement

Club Atletico de Madrid v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

The experienced defender might find it difficult to bench any player on Real Madrid's current backline, but that doesn't mean Nacho can't be of any benefit to the team. The Castilla graduate has successfully played every defensive position at the back, and he's done this for both Zinedine Zidane and Julen Lopetegui.

His impressive passing in both full-back positions meant that the side never lost steam going forward on the flanks, and his work rate, as well as his strength in the air, has helped him hold down the fort as centre-half. This season, the versatile 30-year-old may have appeared in less than ten games for Los Blancos, but he steps up when he's needed on the field.

#9: Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

At just 26, Emre Can has made appearances for Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund. Shockingly, he has played in nearly all positions on the field at one point or the other, spanning from attacking midfield to centre-back.

Many of his appearances for Liverpool saw him fulfil his duties majorly in the central midfield, but he also showcased his prowess in more defensive roles during Brendan Rodgers' managerial stint at Anfield. While the versatile midfielder has continued to work his game in the middle of the park, he still remains capable of switching to a centre-half role as he has done for Dortmund once this season.

#8: Joshua Kimmich

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

For a player who was once viewed as a potential world-class centre-back, Joshua Kimmich fluidly adapted to Pep Guardiola's attacking mentality during the Spaniard's managerial stint at Bayern Munich. He was soon playing in the right-back position, and quickly became a brilliant attacking outlet for the German powerhouse.

Kimmich's passing accuracy, defensive work rate, as well as an ability to recycle possession with ease saw him evolve into Bayern Munich's current starting defensive midfielder. This season, Hans-Dieter Flick has played Kimmich as a central midfielder, as well as centre-back and right-back.

#7: David Alaba

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich are the only team to have more than one player on this list, which is quite remarkable. 27-year-old superstar David Alaba is known for his speed, work rate and consistent form while playing primarily as a left-back position, but he started playing football in Austria as a midfield playmaker.

Alaba excelled in playing as a defensive midfielder during his loan spell at Hoffenheim, and during Louis Van Gaal's tenure as Bayern Munich head coach, the star featured consistently on the left flank. However, Alaba's services are currently required in the centre-back position; he has started 24 matches for Bayern Munich this season as a central defender.

#6: Alessandro Florenzi

Italy Training Session

Stamina and work rate are important requirements for any versatile player, and Alessandro Florenzi has both in abundance. Primarily a central midfielder, the 29-year-old has played energetically on the flank, both in attacking and defensive capacities. His effectiveness in other positions has overshadowed his original central position so much that he has not started any game this season in the middle of the park.

Currently on loan at Valencia, Florenzi has been played 'out-of-position' consistently throughout the season. Notably, he has made the bulk of his appearances in the right-back position.

#5: Daley Blind

AFC Ajax v Chelsea FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Currently back at his boyhood club Ajax, Daley Blind has successfully adapted to life as a highly competent centre-back. So far, he has played 22 games as a centre-half, while making a few forays into midfield and left-back positions.

This current reality is quite different from his somewhat difficult time at Manchester United, when he played more fluently in midfield and left-back positions. He did have a stint at Old Trafford when he played as a centre-half before losing his place to more in-form defenders. However, his current outings with the Dutch club show a rejuvenated Daley Blind.

#4: Thomas Muller

FC Bayern Muenchen v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup

The experienced attacking midfielder is perhaps one of the few footballers today who can play every position in the attacking and midfield areas. He is neither a pure centre-forward, second striker or an attacking midfielder nor is he a winger - but a little bit of all four. Muller is, by every definition including his own, a Raumdeuter.

On occasion the 30-year-old has played as a striker or as a second striker, Muller's efficiency is evident when he's given free rein in the attacking midfield positions. For someone who started his footballing career in the middle of the park, Muller is a genuinely versatile footballer.

#3: Saul Niguez

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Another player well known for his ability to bring quality to as many areas of the pitch is Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez. The 25-year-old has played centre-back for Rayo Vallecano in the past, and now with Atletico, Niguez has become a force to be reckoned with, irrespective of where he plays in the midfield.

Notably, this season, Niguez has started in more than three different positions under Diego Simeone, and the star has also filled in at the left-back slot. Capable at centre-back, agile in the flanks and explosive in the middle, Niguez's versatility pushes him on a higher pedestal than the usual expectations for a central midfielder would do.

#2: Ashley Young

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Before starring at Old Trafford for nearly a decade, Ashley Young was renowned for his quality, pace and flair as a wing-forward for Aston Villa and Watford. He was also capable of playing on either wing, crossing accurately from the right, or cutting in from the left.

At Manchester United, Young occasionally played as a striker, a wide midfielder, as well as an attacking midfielder, but he found much to give with his role as a right-back for the Red Devils. Notably, the 34-year-old's efforts at full-back earned him a call-up to England's World Cup side two years ago, and also saw Inter come calling for him.

#1: James Milner

James Milner

One of the most versatile or complete - as Pellegrini put it - players in the game is James Milner. Aged like fine wine, Milner started off as a winger in his youth, before eventually deepening his role to the central midfield positions for a long stint. During his time at Manchester City, he also played in full-back positions, attacking midfield, and as a striker.

After moving to his current club Liverpool, Milner is one of the few remaining players from the Brendan Rodgers era who are still at the club. Jurgen Klopp has used Milner as effectively and as fluently as Manuel Pellegrini did at Manchester City. While Milner's appearances are now much fewer, the 34-year-old is still capable of stepping up to any section of the pitch and making thing happen.

There's nothing boring about versatility.