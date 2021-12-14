10 youngest players to score 100 goals in the Premier League 

Raheem Sterling may not be the greatest scorer the Premier League has seen but he notched up a unique milestone last weekend.

With a penalty against Wolves in Manchester City's 1-0 victory, he became just the 32nd player in history to surpass the 100-goal mark in the English top-flight.

Having racked up 18 goals for Liverpool, he's added another 82 since joining the Sky Blues in 2015 and the winger's milestone came on his 304th league appearance.

While he's not the fastest to get 100 Premier League goals, at 27, he's certainly among the youngest, and here we plot his record against the all-time list:

#10 Robbie Keane - 27 years and 171 days

Keane got his 100th league goal with Spurs

Robbie Keane scored in the Premier League with six different clubs, but enjoyed the best spell with Tottenham Hotspur where he scored 91 top-flight goals in 238 games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 126 - Robbie Keane is the only Irishman to score more than 100 Premier League goals. Somersault. #StPatricksDay 126 - Robbie Keane is the only Irishman to score more than 100 Premier League goals. Somersault. #StPatricksDay

In the final season of his first spell with the club, the Irishman also surpassed the 100-goal mark in the league with a brace in the 5-1 destruction of Fulham on December 2007.

#9 Andy Cole - 27 years and 126 days

Cole was among the first players to score 100 league goals

Another Premier League great, Andy Cole initially burst to stardom for his 34-goal haul with Newcastle United in the 1993/94 season before starring with Manchester United for eight years.

GOAL @goal 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago today...



Andy Cole scored his 100th Premier League goal in Manchester United's 8-1 win over Nottingham Forest 🔴⚫️



A certain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed FOUR goals that day, too 😏 2️⃣0️⃣ years ago today...Andy Cole scored his 100th Premier League goal in Manchester United's 8-1 win over Nottingham Forest 🔴⚫️A certain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer managed FOUR goals that day, too 😏 https://t.co/0eYrV8ytKO

During that period, he lifted five league titles and also became one of the first players to score 100 league goals. He reached his century with a brace in the 8-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest in 1999.

#8 Raheem Sterling - 27 years and 3 days

Sterling is the most recent player to score 100 league goals

Raheem Sterling's Liverpool days weren't glorious but he's become a beast at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. Indeed, only Sergio Aguero has struck more times since the Spaniard took charge.

B/R Football @brfootball 🚨 Raheem Sterling scores his 100th Premier League goal 🚨



Only seven players have reached 100 PL goals at a younger age 💯 🚨 Raheem Sterling scores his 100th Premier League goal 🚨Only seven players have reached 100 PL goals at a younger age 💯 https://t.co/sI1FjNv4PY

He recently became the 32nd player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club and at 27 years and three days, is also the eighth youngest to achieve the feat.

