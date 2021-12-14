10 youngest players to score 100 goals in the Premier League 

Raheem Sterling may not be the greatest scorer the Premier League has seen but he notched up a unique milestone last weekend.
With a penalty against Wolves in Manchester City's 1-0 victory, he became just the 32nd player in history to surpass the 100-goal mark in the English top-flight.
Having racked up 18 goals for Liverpool, he's added another 82 since joining the Sky Blues in 2015 and the winger's milestone came on his 304th league appearance.
While he's not the fastest to get 100 Premier League goals, at 27, he's certainly among the youngest, and here we plot his record against the all-time list:
#10 Robbie Keane - 27 years and 171 days
Robbie Keane scored in the Premier League with six different clubs, but enjoyed the best spell with Tottenham Hotspur where he scored 91 top-flight goals in 238 games.
In the final season of his first spell with the club, the Irishman also surpassed the 100-goal mark in the league with a brace in the 5-1 destruction of Fulham on December 2007.
#9 Andy Cole - 27 years and 126 days
Another Premier League great, Andy Cole initially burst to stardom for his 34-goal haul with Newcastle United in the 1993/94 season before starring with Manchester United for eight years.
During that period, he lifted five league titles and also became one of the first players to score 100 league goals. He reached his century with a brace in the 8-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest in 1999.
#8 Raheem Sterling - 27 years and 3 days
Raheem Sterling's Liverpool days weren't glorious but he's become a beast at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola. Indeed, only Sergio Aguero has struck more times since the Spaniard took charge.
He recently became the 32nd player to join the Premier League's 100-goal club and at 27 years and three days, is also the eighth youngest to achieve the feat.