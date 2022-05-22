"100% clear" - Jurgen Klopp says Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard would like Liverpool to be Premier League champions over Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard will obviously want the Reds to win the Premier League title.

Plenty of drama could unfold on the final matchday of the season and Steven Gerrard could be in the very thick of it.

Jurgen Klopp's side have done a sensational job by taking the Premier League title race to the final day of the season.

Although the Reds are not in the driving seat, they remain in the hunt for the league title that could lead to an unprecedented quadruple.

Liverpool face Wolves in their final league game of the season while Manchester City will take on Aston Villa, managed by former Kop hero Steven Gerrard.

The fact that Gerrard could play a pivotal role in deciding the fate of the title race has given the final gameweek of the season a completely different dimension.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the situation and claimed that the Aston Villa manager will certainly want Liverpool to win the title.

Klopp has also stated that the Lions have their own ambitions and would want a win against Manchester City to finish off their season.

The Reds boss also joked that unfortunately Gerrard won't be able to play himself against Pep Guardiola's side. Klopp said, as quoted by Anfield Watch:

“We all know Stevie, it's 100% clear that he would like us to be Champions. He is the manager of Aston Villa. He will want to win.

"The problem is, if you’re not on top of your game against City, you can get a proper knock, but if you are, you could get a draw - Villa have their own targets. Unfortunately he is not playing tomorrow!”

Can Aston Villa help Liverpool win the Premier League?

Well, anything can happen in football. It is pretty obvious that Manchester City will be the clear favorites to defeat Aston Villa at home to retain their Premier League title.

However, football never fails to surprise us. It would be quite a fairytale from Liverpool's perspective if Steven Gerrard can help them clinch the title on the final day of the season.

Gerrard could never win the Premier League as a player for his boyhood club despite all his talent and heroics over the years.

It would be quite a story if he could help his beloved club clinch the league title for the 20th time in their history.

