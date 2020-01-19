1000 days unbeaten: Top 5 wins for Liverpool at Anfield in that period

tom cunningham FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Jurgen Klopp has turned Anfield into a fortress

January 19th, 2020 marked the 1000th day that Liverpool have stayed unbeaten at Anfield. In that time, Jurgen Klopp's side have turned Anfield into an impenetrable fortress which every team dreads visiting. The Reds' last defeat at Anfield came in April of 2017 in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace with Christian Benteke among the goal scorers.

However, since then the Anfield faithful have seen some iconic moments in both the Premier League and the Champions League. This includes the famous night against Barcelona in which Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum wrote themsleves into the Liverpool folklore with a brace to seal the comeback of all comebacks. Although this game stands out as one of the best, there has been plenty more memorable games for Liverpool during their 1000 day unbeaten run.

During this period, Liverpool have won 2 Champions League semi-finals against Roma and Barcelona. Adding to this, it hasn't just been Barcelona who have failed to win at Anfield during this period but also the likes of PSG. The German champions, Bayern Munich, have also failed to secure victory at Anfield along with the Portuguese champions, Porto who have failed to win at Anfield.

Even Manchester City who dominated English football in the last 2 seasons, could not taste victory at Anfield in the last 1000 days. This highlights just how good Liverpool have been at home since 2017 with no team being able to overcome and defeat the Liverpool fortress of Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp will look to set new records at Anfield and go unbeaten for as long as possible as they look to win their first-ever Premier League title this season. Anfield has already played a key part in important victories. Klopp will be fully focused on the next game as his side go head to head with Manchester United, the only team Liverpool have failed to beat this season.

With that said, we will take a look at 5 of the most memorable wins for Liverpool at Anfield in those 1000 days.

#1 Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City, Premier League 14/01/18

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got the ball rolling for the Reds against City.

With the arrival of the unbeaten table-toppers to Anfield, many predicted a Liverpool loss at the hands of a Manchester City side who were looking unstoppable. However, the power of Anfield prevailed once again and not for the first time in his illustrious career, Guardiola was defeated by Jurgen Klopp.

The game started with the Anfield faithful fully behind their team, producing a deafening atmosphere that played a key factor in Liverpool's stunning attacking performance. The first goal of the game came from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who struck from distance to drive the ball into the bottom corner to give Liverpool the lead inside the opening 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Liverpool knew they had to stay compact in order to prevent a Manchester City response. However, they did the exact opposite and City grabbed an equaliser moments before the half time whistle.

Despite the equaliser, Liverpool knew they were still in with a chance of producing the underdog victory and it was a 10-minute spell in the second half that ensured the win for the Reds. The goal to put Liverpool in the lead came from Roberto Firmino who shrugged off John Stones to produce an audacious chip over the onrushing Ederson and into the back of the net in the 61st minute. And this wasn't the last defensive mistake from the Manchester City back four that day with a mistake from Otamendi gifting Liverpool the third goal.

The goal came when Otamendi was robbed of the ball by Mohammed Salah who played the ball to Sadio Mane who didn't disappoint with the finish, releasing a left-footed piledriver into the top corner to put Liverpool 3-1 up. Liverpool then added a 4th minutes later to complete the 10-minute demolition of Manchester City with the mistake, this time, coming from Ederson. The Brazilian Shotstopper's attempted clearance fell to Mohammed Salah who took advantage of the empty net to send the Anfield crowd crazy who had seen one of the games of the season.

Manchester City attempted a comeback and, in fairness, they came close with a goal from Silva and Gundogan making the score 4-3. Although, this wasn't enough as the referee blew his whistle to give Liverpool and Anfield a memorable victory.

1 / 5 NEXT