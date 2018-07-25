11 of this summer's top transfer targets in a combined football XI

Ronaldo is quite easily the biggest scalp of the summer

The hustle and bustle of the FIFA World Cup is finally over and the normality of club football is scheduled to resume in a couple of weeks, with teams already kick-starting their pre-season preparations in venues spread across the world.

Many new stars have emerged out of the World Cup and the summer transfer window has already seen some of them seek greener pastures in search of better opportunities and bigger challenges ahead of the upcoming season.

While Juventus pulled off arguably the blockbuster signing of the summer when they swooped in for Cristiano Ronaldo in a deal rumoured to be worth around €112m, their Serie A counterparts AS Roma have invested the €75m obtained from Alisson Becker's move to Liverpool by roping in about 12 different players including the likes of Justin Kluivert, Javier Pastore and Patrik Schick.

However, the rumour mill is still swinging around and with deadline day fast approaching, some of the top clubs in Europe will be hoping to finalize the deals for some of their long-term targets as well as relatively new ones to try and bolster their credentials before the dawn of the 2018-19 season.

On that note, let's take a closer look at a combined XI made up of the hottest transfer targets of the summer.

#1 GK - Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)

Courtois won the Golden Glove award at the World Cup

The Chelsea shot-stopper put the misery of a disappointing domestic campaign with his club to bed by enjoying a remarkable run in the World Cup with Belgium.

Thibaut Courtois was an integral part of The Red Devils team that produced their highest ever finish in the history of the tournament and caught the eye via his scintillating performance against Neymar and Brazil in their quarter-final win over the Selecao.

Courtois' current contract with Chelsea is set to expire next summer and talks of renewal have reportedly hit a stumbling block amidst interest from Real Madrid. If reports are to be believed, the La Liga giants have agreed personal terms with the 26 year old and the clubs are currently negotiating a transfer fee for the player estimated to be worth around £40m.

