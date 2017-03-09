11 ways to know that you are a Chelsea fan

Keep calm and Keep The Blue Flag Flying High.

09 Mar 2017

Chelsea were Premier League champions in 2014-15

As a Chelsea fan, you have to admit, you’re always suspicious of any new fellow-supporter you meet. Chelsea’s dominance in England has come as a result of lavish spending and ruthless business and, therefore, attracted many followers who didn’t give two hoots before the money rolled in on the oil tanker.

If it’s ‘plastic’ fans you’re wary of, here are 11 ways to tell a true Chelsea fan from a pretender:

#1 You still have to defend your pedigree

Accusations of ‘you bought your success’ and ‘you have no history’ make you laugh because ‘haters gonna hate’. Firstly, Chelsea have been around since 1905. Also, all the others wish they had a Russian money daddy like we do.

In the process, you can’t help but feel a wee bit sorry for the sides with ‘tradition’ because that’s all they have to cling to nowadays.

Chelsea have won 15 trophies since Roman Abramovich took over. That’s more than enough compensation for all the hate that comes your way.