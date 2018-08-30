Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Where is Monaco's 2016-17 Title Winning XI in 2018?

Hitesh Chhabra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
452   //    30 Aug 2018, 20:15 IST

En
AS Monaco had one of the best sides back in 2016/17

In 2017, Monaco won the French football's top flight by eight points. They also reached the finals of Coupe de la Ligue and Semifinals of the Champions League in that season. The squad looked to be one for the future, with young footballers aplenty making their mark. However, with the transfer market being what it is, it is safe to say that their squad has been largely decimated.

Most of their young players are now in a different squad making their name there, after being sold from their original squad for huge amounts of money. They travelled to each corner of the globe, including the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. However, despite this, the team have managed to retain a few of their best talent.

Here is the list of their strongest or most popular XI from that season and where they are now.

#11. Danijel Subašić

Current Status: Monaco

The World Cup Finalist has proven to be best for AS Monaco in the recent years. He joined the club in 2012 and has been the first choice goalkeeper ever since. He was linked with Arsenal and Liverpool in the transfer windows. In the end, the 33 years old is set to remain at Monaco for the foreseeable future.

#10. Kamil Glik

Current Status: Monaco

The Polish centre-back who is tough in the tackle and a real force in the air proved irreplaceable for Monaco. Glick rocks up on the French Riviera after 6 years in Italy where he turned out for Palermo, Bari and Torino. The 30 years is still at Monaco with the contract running until 2021.

#9. Jemerson

Current Status: Monaco

Glick's most regular centre-back partnership was and indeed still is Jemerson de Jesus Nascimento. The Brazilian International also joined Monaco in 2016 and he compliments Glick nicely as a pacier and technically gifted defender.

#8. Benjamin Mendy

Current Status: Manchester City

Mendy is only 24 years old but he has already turned out for La Habra, Marseille, Monaco and Manchester City. The flying fullback won 3 trophies including the World Cup and Premier League despite only playing six games last season. The Frenchman has made an amazing start for Man City and he looks to be the perfect fullback in a perfect Pep Guardiola side.

#7. Tiémoué Bakayoko

Current Status: AC Milan

During his time at Monaco, Bakayoko brought real energy and athleticism to the club's midfield. He was a great central midfielder. Bakayoko entered the Premier League with a €40 million move to Stamford Bridge in 2017 but looked clumsy and low on confidence. He is still only 24 with bags of potential. Recently, he joined AC Milan on loan with a view of a permanent transfer.

