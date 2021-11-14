12 greatest Nike-sponsored footballers of all time

American multinational corporation Nike is the world's largest supplier of sports goods. Founded in 1964, Nike has sponsored many of the world's top-drawer athletes in an attempt to connect with the crowd and grow into a multi-billion dollar company.

As you would expect, they also have a close relationship with many world-class football stars.

Today, we will take a quick look at some of their biggest clients over the years. Here are the 12 best players Nike has sponsored in its history.

#12 Didier Drogba

Chelsea are currently one of the biggest teams in world football. They have some of the most talented players in their ranks and are capable of winning every single trophy they fight for.

Back when Didier Drogba played for the club, the situation was not as cheery. Chelsea were still a great club, of course, but not outright favorites in any of the competitions.

Drogba changed the scenery of the club with his passion and commitment. He was the heart and soul of the club and led them to four Premier League titles and a Champions League, among other trophies.

Nike was Drogba’s key sponsor over the course of his career, benefitting greatly from the two-time African Player of the Year’s great rapport with fans.

#11 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has spent most of his career sporting Nike’s famous cleats. However, he was not always a 'Swoosh' man. The Englishman was initially an Umbro man, through and through.

In August 2012, Rooney made his Everton debut wearing the Umbro XAI. He scored his first Everton goal in a pair of Umbro XAI II and then made his England debut wearing the XAI III.

Persuaded by Rooney’s performances for England and Everton, Nike signed the player in 2003. Instead of going with the Mercurial, Rooney stayed loyal to the T90 series for most of his career.

Wearing the T90, Rooney bagged five Premier League titles and one Champions League, amongst other honors.

#10 Andrea Pirlo

Italy v Uruguay: Group D - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil

Former Italy international Andrea Pirlo was the perfect definition of a late bloomer. The midfielder aged better than most of his contemporaries and retired as one of the most technically astute players in the history of the game.

Pirlo’s elegance and finesse were only heightened by Nike’s perfectly-crafted boots, helping him win the biggest trophies for his clubs and country. So grand was Pirlo’s presence, Nike created a wine-themed boot - Nike Tiempo Pirlo - in his honor.

The boot had a genuine cork sock-lining and paid homage to the midfielder’s history with winemaking.

