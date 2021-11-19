12 highest paid athletes of all time

Being a superstar athlete sure pays. Between their contracts, endorsement deals and signature apparel, they sure have plenty of chances to bank on their popularity.

It takes plenty of hard work, skill, management, and on-field success before athletes become a brand of their own.

But over the decades, we have seen many of them from various sporting backgrounds like tennis, football, golf, basketball, etc. parlay their careers into enormous fortunes.

A list featuring the highest paid athletes of all-time was released recently, and here are those who made the cut:

#12 David Beckham (Football) - $1.05 billion

We start off with the 'fashion icon' of football. He is remembered for his trend-setting hairstyles and funky outfits more than his playing career, which was although pretty successful too.

Plying his trade with top sides like Manchester United, AC Milan, PSG, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy saw him earn big bucks. But like every other top athlete, he drew way more through lucrative sponsorship deals.

#11 Phil Mickelson (Golf) - $1.08 billion

Speaking of deals, Phil Mickelson pitches for Amgen, ExxonMobil, KPMG, Rolex, Grayhawk and the Greenbrier among others. This accounts for most of his $1.08 billion wealth.

When it comes to earnings through golf, he ranks second on the PGA Tour's all-time list behind only Tiger Woods. He has racked up close to $95 million in career prize money.

#10 Roger Federer (Tennis) - $1.12 billion

There's only one billionaire in tennis, and it's not surprising to see that it's Roger Federer. The Switzerland international is an all-time legend with the joint-most Grand Slam titles (20) and second most career titles in the Open Era.

He's made $130 million through prize money, second only to Novak Djokovic, while the rest have come from off-the-court endorsements. According to Forbes, he currently earns a whopping $90 million a year.

#9 Michael Schumacher (Formula One) - $1.13 billion

The German racer's health is still precarious after a 2013 skiing incident dealt him with a severe brain injury that even left Schumacher in a coma. But back in his prime, the F1 titan was a force to be reckoned with.

His on-track accomplishments not only saw him lift numerous titles, but also take home hefty cheques. In fact, he's one of only six athletes to feature on Forbes' highest-paid list since 1990.

