1860 Munich vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th July | Club Friendlies 2022

1860 Munich are set to play Newcastle United at the FC Pinzgau Saalfelden on Friday for a friendly fixture.

1860 Munich come into this game on the back of a 6-3 win over Borussia Dortmund II in their most recent 3. Liga fixture. Goals from experienced winger Stefan Lex, midfielders Merveille Biankadi, Yannick Deichmann and Dennis Dressel and a brace from winger Marcel Bar secured the win for Michael Kollner's 1860 Munich.

Midfielder Antonios Papadopoulos, forward Justin Njinmah and right-back Haymenn Bah-Traore proved to be a mere consolation for Borussia Dortmund II.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, beat Burnley 2-1 in their most recent English Premier League game. A brace from striker Callum Wilson sealed the deal for Eddie Howe's Newcastle United. Ivorian winger Maxwel Cornet scored the consolation goal for Burnley.

1860 Munich vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time 1860 Munich and Newcastle United are facing each other in a long time.

For 1860 Munich, it was winger Marcel Bar who was the star in the league. The 30-year old registered 21 league goals for his side last season.

Meanwhile, winger Stefan Lex managed 12 assists in the league for 1860 Munich last season.

Last season, French winger Allan Saint-Maximin registered 10 league contributions in the English Premier League for Newcastle United.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was the star for Newcastle United during the second half of the season; the 24-year old scored five goals in the league.

1860 Munich vs Newcastle United Prediction

1860 Munich finished 4th in the 3. Liga last season. They will be hoping to build on the performances of last season, with players like Stefan Lex and Marcel Bar likely to be crucial this season as well.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, finished 11th last season. Newcastle United's last season can be cleanly divided into two parts; the one before the January transfer window and the one after. The controversial takeover of the club resulted in them signing players like Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier and Matt Targett in January, with all players chipping in with important performances.

The club have been active this transfer window too. They have already acquired goalkeeper Nick Pope and Dutch centre-back Sven Botman, and have been linked with players like Lucas Paqueta, Alexander Isak and Armando Broja.

Newcastle United to win this game.

Prediction: 1860 Munich 0-3 Newcastle United

1860 Munich vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Newcastle United

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Newcastle United to keep a clean sheet- Yes

