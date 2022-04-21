2 Arsenal stars match record held by Manchester United legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney

Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have matched an impressive 15-year-old Premier League record.

The young English pair both scored in the Gunners' stunning 4-2 win away at Chelsea on Wednesday evening, with Smith-Rowe brilliantly finishing a smooth counter-attack, while Saka sealed Arsenal's victory with a late penalty.

Goals from Saka, 20, and Smith-Rowe, 21 saw them both reach double figures for top-flight strikes this season. That means the duo are the first aged 21 or under to reach that landmark for the same team since the 2006/07 season.

The England internationals equalled the record set by Manchester United pair Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Red Devils going on to lift the title at the end of that campaign.

Rooney and Ronaldo, of course, went onto fulfill their potential and have elite careers. With this in mind, the young, attack-minded Arsenal players' achievement is certainly worth noting.

Only one other young duo has reached the milestone in Premier League history. Leeds United's Harry Kewell and Michael Bridges set the record in the 1999-2000 campaign.

Arsenal move level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham following brilliant Chelsea win

Expectations among Gunners fans were low heading into the Stamford Bridge clash, with several first-team players such as Alexandre Lacazette, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey all missing.

Mikel Arteta's side were desperate to stop a run of three consecutive defeats, with just one goal scored among those which saw their Champions League hopes hang by a thread.

But the Spaniard's team grabbed a deserved victory against an underpar Chelsea, with Eddie Nketiah grabbing his first ever top-flight brace to seal a huge three points for the north London club.

The Gunners are now only behind Spurs on goal difference, and star winger Saka has praised his teammates mentality following the win.

Having missed the decisive penalty in England's Euro 2020 shootout defeat against Italy, Saka showed incredible nerve to score his spot-kick at the Bridge. As per The Mail, he told Sky Sports:

"I told you before that we wanted to give the fans something to believe in us and today we showed fight and character and today is a massive result for us. It was difficult, every time we went ahead they scored again.

"We had to settle down and keep our heads and we did that in the end to get the win.

"It means a lot to us, losing three games on the bounce, it has been difficult and I feel like the boys have stayed positive, we have worked so hard in training and it has finally paid off with the win tonight."

