2 clubs interested in signing Manchester United star who has slipped down pecking order under Erik ten Hag: Reports

Galatasaray and Sevilla are interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof, who has found game time hard to come by this season.

A Spor (via Turkish Football) reports that the Lions are keeping tabs on the Swedish centre-back who has made just one appearance so far this campaign.

Galatasaray reportedly face competition from Sevilla, with Julen Lopetigui's side potentially looking to replace Vitor Nelsson should he depart in January.

The £51.6 million arrival of Lisandro Martinez at Manchester United has jeopardized Lindelof's place in Erik ten Hag's side.

The Argentine has struck up a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane, which has even seen captain Harry Maguire dropped to the bench.

The pair have started five of the Red Devils' eight fixtures so far this season and United have won all five of those games whilst losing the other three.

Lindelof has two years left on his current contract at Old Trafford. He joined the Red Devils from Benfica back in 2017 for £31.5 million.

It is noted that the Turkish outfit are looking to sign the Swedish defender on a loan deal.

Galatasaray recently lured Lindelof's former United teammate Juan Mata to Nef Stadium as a free agent.

The Lions currently sit second in the Turkish league, with goal difference separating them and Adanaspor.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are 15th in the La Liga table and have shipped 11 goals so far this season.

Manchester United's Lindelof should consider departure

Lindelof faces uncertain future at Old Trafford

The competition for places in Ten Hag's backline is proving difficult for Lindelof to contend with given the impressive form of Varane and Martinez.

Not only that, he also has Maguire to compete with who will be eager to regain his place in the Manchester United XI.

Lindelof should therefore ponder whether he will be given much action under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season and a departure may be for the best.

He has two years left on his current deal but a loan may suit all parties with a permanent exit next summer being a possibility.

There are still question marks over Maguire too, given that he is the captain and yet finds himself on the bench.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls • Lindelof and McTominay, uninterested.

• Maguire, shambolic.



This sums up the weak mentality and poor defending in this Man Utd side.

• Lindelof and McTominay, uninterested.• Maguire, shambolic.This sums up the weak mentality and poor defending in this Man Utd side.https://t.co/VQblCzdQO9

Both were part of a disappointing Red Devils side that finished a woeful sixth last season and a lot of criticism came their way.

Lindelof has made 197 appearances for Manchester United since arriving in 2017 and is yet to win a trophy with the Premier League club.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far