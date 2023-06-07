2 critical things Mason Mount will offer Manchester United should a possible transfer happen this summer 

The summer transfer window is here again and as per the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils hierarchy are currently interested in signing Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Going by the performance of the midfield in the 2022-23 campaign, there's no doubt that Manchester United's hierarchy need to strengthen the creative aspect of the midfield. They will prepare to compete for the Premier League title and to challenge for the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 title as well.

Mason Mount, 24, has been one of England's breakout stars made his name first on loan at Derby County in the EFL Championship in the 2018-19 season. He then played for his parent club Chelsea and won the 'Chelsea Player of the Season' accolade for two consecutive seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Last season was an aberration in performances from the talented Englishman amid the club's own extremely subpar performances. With ownership changes, waves of incoming talent at the club and failure to agree upon a new contract at the club, Mason Mount finds himself staring at the Blues exit door. Unsurprisingly, all top clubs are gunning for his services.

This article will look at two things that Mason Mount could offer at Manchester United if the deal goes through. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#2 Creativity and midfield versatility

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

When you take a look at Manchester United 2022-23 squad, you will notice that Bruno Fernandes was the only natural attacking midfielder in the first team. It can be concluded that whenever he was unavailable, the team struggled to be creative. Midfielders like Christian Eriksen and Marcel Sabitzer and others struggled to improve the attacking aspect of the midfield.

With the prospect of a natural striker very evident in Erik ten Hag's transfer plan, there's also a need to bolster the level of creativity in the midfield and that's where Mason Mount comes in.

Another beautiful thing about the 24-year-old is that he could play as a number 6, 8 and 10 if called upon and this covers all of the Red Devils midfield roles. In essence, his versatility is a potential win-win situation for the club as it will also boost the level of competition in midfield.

Lastly, his work rate with or without the ball makes him a player that Ten Hag could rely on unlike Christian Eriksen, who's a bit weak without the ball. This has been proven as Thomas Tuchel, who's Chelsea's former manager revealed that it was difficult to drop the Englishman even if he's not having a good game. He was always full of energy and positivity and this is what is currently needed at Manchester United.

#1 Goals and assists

Mason Mount - Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Mason Mount is currently one of the most versatile midfielders in the Premier League and his vision in front of goal has been outstanding over the years. Despite featuring for an inconsistent and porous Chelsea side in the 2022-23 campaign, Mount managed to score three goals and he registered six assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

However, when you take a look at the 2021-22 campaign where the Blues were in good shape, you will notice that Mason Mount netted 13 goals and registered 16 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea. Similarly, he was the club's top scorer in the Premier League 2021-22 campaign with 11 goals and he registered the highest number of assists (10) for the Blues.

Mason Mount's overall number for all clubs he's played for across all levels stand at 65 goals and 62 assists in 324 games. He's also scored five goals in 36 games for England. The numbers above shows you how remarkable the Englishman could be in attack if he's in a formidable team. Similarly, his ability to score from range is also outstanding and this could be an added advantage for the Red Devils.

Mason Mount's firepower and immense finishing ability currently puts him above several midfielders at Manchester United. Similarly, with world-class players like Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, Mount could thrive at the club. The trio could also form a decent partnership that could overpower several midfields in the Premier League and beyond.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes