2 defenders Manchester United may look to sign this coming January

Mourinho will be looking to boost the current Man United squad, should the money allow

With the Premier League well underway, a number of things have emerged which are worth discussing.

First, Manchester City have proved both their class and consistency by retaining their place at the top of the table by attaining 32 points after just 12 matches. Along with both Chelsea and Liverpool, Man City are yet to lose a game this season.

Local rivals Manchester United, however, sit 12 points below City in the eighth position and may be looking to boost their hopes of recovery by improving their squad in the January transfer window.

United’s defence, in particular, has been leaky, to say the least – letting in 21 goals so far in their 12 games. That said, defensive assets are looking high on Jose Mourinho’s agenda.

Here are 2 defenders who Mourinho’s Man United may be looking to sign to improve the squad’s back-line in time for the second half of the 2018-19 season.

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli

Koulibaly could be a big asset for Manchester United

The Senegalese centre-back is currently 27-years-old, giving him plenty of defensive experience and putting him just before his prime.

Koulibaly currently holds a contract with Napoli that sees him at the club until June 2023. Therefore, both his quality and his hefty buy-out clause give the centre-back a high transfer fee of approximately 100m euros – should United look to buy him.

#2 Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid

Could Godin be the answer Mourinho's men need?

The 32-year-old Uruguayan may be on the wrong side of 30, but he makes up for his age with unbelievable talent and an incredible work rate.

Godin has had an impressive career thus far – winning seven major titles with Atletico Madrid in a league known for its domination by both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The centre-back may be able to give Mourinho’s men the fight and determination they need to overcome Premier League leaders Man City.

Who else would Manchester United benefit from buying this coming January transfer window?