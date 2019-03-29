×
2 Footballers who have won the gold, silver and bronze medal in World Cups

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Feature
396   //    29 Mar 2019, 16:54 IST

FIFA World Cup
FIFA World Cup

The football World Cup is the most prestigious and popular competition in sports in general, and it is the ultimate dream of any footballer to win it.

Only the most powerful footballing nations have won the World Cup so far, and there have been quite a few great footballers like Alfredo Di Stefano, George Best, Ryan Giggs and George Weah, who could not even play in a World Cup, let alone win any medal.

Then, there have been some other great players like Luis Figo, Dennis Bergkamp and Cristiano Ronaldo, who could not win any medal in the World Cup.

Only a few footballers have been able to win each of the golden, silver and bronze medals in the World Cups.

#1 Franco Baresi

Franco Baresi
Franco Baresi

Baresi is one of the greatest central defenders of all time. He excelled in the sweeper's role for AC Milan and the Italian NT. He played for Italy for a decade and a half and won gold, silver and bronze medals in World Cups.

Baresi warmed the bench in the 1982 World Cup, as Italy lifted the trophy under Enzo Bearjot's tutelage. However, by the beginning of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Baresi had cemented his place in the starting lineup of Italy. Still, he could not win any medal in the 1986 WC.

Baresi was the mainstay in Italy's defence in the 1990 WC. Italy were firm favorites in that World Cup as the host nation. However, they lost to Argentina in the semifinal, and beat England 2-1 to win the Bronze medal.

Baresi was a veteran in the 1994 World Cup in USA, and led his side to the final. He gave a virtuoso performance in the final, and was adjudged the player of the match. However, Italy lost in penalties, and Baresi had to be contented with a silver medal only. He earned 82 caps for Italy and scored one goal for them.

Thus, the great man managed to win the gold, silver and bronze medals in World Cups.

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
