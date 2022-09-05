2 Manchester United first-team players left out of UEFA Europa League squad 

Manchester United have omitted Brandon Williams and Phil Jones from their 25-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Europa League campaign.

The Red Devils take on Spanish outfit Real Sociedad in their opening Europa League game on Thursday (September 8).

The Red Devils will be competing in the Europa League this season following their sixth-place finish in the Premier League last time around. They have been drawn alongside Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff Tiraspol and AC Omonia in Group E of the tournament.

There haven't been many surprises in Manchester United's squad for the Europa League. Both Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have gotten little to no game time in the senior squad over the past few seasons now.

England international Jones, managed to make just five first-team appearances for United last season. According to the Manchester Evening News, the center-back has been injured for the past couple of months.

Brandon Williams, on the other hand, spent last season out on loan at Norwich City. Similar to Phil Jones, the full-back is also currently injured, which could be the reason for his omission.

There have been a couple of surprise inclusions in the Manchester United squad. The 25-man squad for the Europa League includes the likes of Facundo Pellistri and defender Axel Tuanzebe despite the pair also currently nursing injuries. Alejandro Garnacho also finds a place in the squad.

Manchester United had a busy summer transfer window and signed six new players to strengthen their squad. Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Martin Dubravka were all signed in the recently-concluded transfer window.

All six of United's summer signings have been included in the Europa League squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo will also be competing in the Europa League this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave the club in order to compete in the UEFA Champions League. However, he could not find a move away from the club in the transfer window.

Manchester United have found great momentum before their Europa League campaign

Manchester United are currently in some great form heading into their opening Europa League game against Real Sociedad. The Red Devils have picked up four consecutive wins in the Premier League. This winning run included comprehensive victories over Premier League big boys Liverpool and Arsenal.

They recently secured a 3-1 win over the Gunners at Old Trafford to end the latter's perfect start to the season.

Erik ten Hag's side are currently fifth in the Premier League table, having amassed 12 points from their opening six games.

Edited by S Chowdhury