2 Men who could potentially carry Real Madrid after Ronaldo's exit

Anirudh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.90K   //    29 Jul 2018, 15:55 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
He came, He saw, He conquered

It has been a tough couple of months for madridistas around the globe. First, it was the shocking exit of the player turned coach, Zinedine Zidane, who won three Champions League Titles in his two-and-a-half year stint as the head coach at Real Madrid.

And later, it was the stunning big money transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus for €100 million, which sent shock waves around the entire footballing world, let alone the ailing madridistas.

Let's be honest. Things are not going to be the same at the Spanish capital. I mean, who could have a goal per game ratio, not after 10 games but after 438 games? Absolutely nobody. Ronaldo was, and is a goal-scoring machine.

450 goals for the most decorated European club is no joke. It was a fruitful and trophy filled nine-year stay for Cristiano and he has the right to move after what he has given to the crest and to the fans of Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's move has left a big hole at Real Madrid and a even bigger hole in the goal-scoring department. It's ridiculous to hope that one player at Real Madrid would score 50 goals this season. The goals need to shared by a couple of players. The mantle that was carried by Ronaldo for almost a decade has to be passed on, but who will be the superstar to carry it? Who are the most important players that Real Madrid should build their team around?

Let's have a look.

#2 Marco Asensio

Ente
The replacement gem for the crown?

Asensio, one of Spain's young gems is already a star at Real Madrid. The 22-year old Spaniard has already made quite an impression in his first two-seasons at Madrid, even though he didn't always feature as a regular.

This summer, several clubs were lurking at Madrid's door step to snap away Asensio. But, Asensio's agent- Horace Gaggioli, has squashed those rumors in his interview with CalcioMercato.

With this confidence, Real Madrid can build the team around Asensio with a long-term objective. Can he be the central-figure in one of the best teams in all of sports? Is he that good? Well his abilities and the performances he delivers don't lie.

The pacey-Mallorcan, can play very effectively at the number 7(right wing), number 10 (attacking midfield) and at the number 11 (left wing) positions.

Asensio has been blessed with an innate ball control and dribbling ability to add to the god-given ability to pass with the eagle-eyed vision that he possess. With all the long-range goals that he has scored, he has already shown us what his thunderous left-foot can do.

Even though he still needs to improve his finishing and his weak-foot, Asensio has already shown us how clutch he can be, with all the important goals that he has scored in these two years against big-teams in big matches.

It includes the two fantastic goals that he scored against Barcelona in last season's Supercopa de España, the winner against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Semi-finals, to add to the goal he scored against the very same opponent, Bayern Munich, in the 2017 quaterfinal match-up.

He even scored a goal in the Champions League final against Juventus. All these showcases the ability of Asensio to step-up and perform in the biggest of games.

Real Betis v Real Madrid - La Liga
Real Betis v Real Madrid - La Liga

Asensio, in his first two seasons at Madrid, has scored 10 and 11 goals respectively. If he could improve it to something around 20 this season, to go by the assists that he racks up, then, we can expect him to have a breakthrough season and it would be safe to say that Asensio will elevate his status from a star to a superstar within the next three years.


1 / 2 NEXT
