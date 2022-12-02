2 Portugal players who performed and 3 who underperformed against South Korea | 2022 FIFA World Cup

A point away from guaranteeing Group H top spot, Portugal took on South Korea in their final group-stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday (2 December). Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. tried their best to end their group stage campaign on a positive note, but a spirited South Korea had just a little extra in their locker.

The underdogs secured a historic 2-1 victory over the European heavyweights, sealing their place in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ahead of third-placed Uruguay (on goals scored). Portugal, despite losing, went into the round of 16 as Group E winners (six points).

Fernando Santos’ side got off to an electrifying start at the Education City Stadium, putting their noses in front after just five minutes of play. Diogo Dalot went on a dizzying run down the right flank and found Ricardo Horta inside the box with a sharp cutback. The FIFA World Cup debutant applied a superb first-time finish to find the back of the net.

In the 16th minute, South Korea took a short corner, allowing their skipper Son Heung-min to swing a cross into the Portuguese box. Cho Gue-Sung connected with the cross, drawing an excellent save from goalkeeper Diogo Costa. Kim Jin-Su turned in the rebound, but he was in an offside position.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC SOUTH KOREA DEFEAT PORTUGAL AND ADVANCE TO THE ROUND OF 16! SOUTH KOREA DEFEAT PORTUGAL AND ADVANCE TO THE ROUND OF 16! 😱 https://t.co/ECvGro6JUW

Ten minutes later, South Korea netted the equalizer through Kim Young-Gwon. The 2016 European Champions failed to clear a South Korean corner and the ball found its way to the defender, who made no mistake bundling the ball over the line.

In the 42nd minute, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha tested the keeper from outside the box. Kim Seung-gyu made a commendable save and Ronaldo shockingly failed to keep the rebound on target.

Twenty-five minutes into the second half, Kim Jin-su delivered an excellent ball to Son at the far post. The Tottenham Hotspur man dispatched a menacing volley but it was blocked well by Joao Cancelo. The Asian outfit appealed for a handball but neither the referee nor VAR saw anything wrong with his block.

Staring straight into the eyes of a disappointing group-stage elimination, South Korea produced a moment of magic in the 91st minute. Son, under pressure from two Portuguese defenders, played an inch-perfect through ball to Hwang Hee-Chan, who applied a superb finish to send South Korea 2-1 up.

The Navigators were seemingly disappointed to concede so late in the game but did not push too hard for the equalizer, ultimately settling for a 2-1 defeat. Here are three Portugal players who struggled and two who impressed at the Education City Stadium on Friday:

Underperformed: Joao Mario

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portuguese forward Joao Mario operated down the left flank on Thursday. He combined well with his teammates but never looked like making things happen in the final third. Mario was also weak in duels, especially in the air, and lost possession quite a few times.

Seleção Portuguesa @PortugalTalks How Renato Sanches didn't get called up but João Mario did is beyond me. How Renato Sanches didn't get called up but João Mario did is beyond me.

In the action-packed Group H encounter, Mario lost both of his aerial duels, lost possession six times, and failed to get any of his shots away.

Performed: Diogo Dalot

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot put in an impressive shift against South Korea. He was tireless, pressing hard and never hesitating to track back. Dalot also created plenty of chances and superbly assisted Horta’s goal.

Receiving a delightful long ball from Pepe, Dalot carried the ball forward, taking it almost to the byline, before cutting it back for Horta. The Sporting Braga forward applied a confident finish to give Portugal the lead.

Dalot played two key passes, delivered five accurate long balls, and created a big chance against South Korea. He also delivered two accurate crosses, won six duels, completed a dribble, and attempted three tackles.

Underperformed: Matheus Nunes

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes was handed his first start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against South Korea. The 24-year-old was uninventive on the ball, failing to create openings for his teammates. Nunes attempted one shot before being taken off in the 65th minute, which veered off target.

Talking Wolves @TalkingWolves Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves both start for Portugal in their World Cup game this afternoon versus South Korea.



#WWFC | #Wolves Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves both start for Portugal in their World Cup game this afternoon versus South Korea. 🇵🇹 Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves both start for Portugal in their World Cup game this afternoon versus South Korea.#WWFC | #Wolves https://t.co/JKnJXNeAzA

Against the Koreans, Nunes lost possession nine times, misplaced all three of his attempted crosses, and lost three ground duels.

Performed: Ricardo Horta

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ricardo Horta was easily Portugal’s best forward against South Korea on Friday night. He made inroads into the opposition third time and time again, helped out at the back, and scored an excellent goal in the fifth minute.

Dalot arguably did most of the hard work, but the confidence Horta displayed in taking his shot first time was commendable. The positioning of the shot was also spot-on, with him slotting the ball superbly into the top-left corner

In his FIFA World Cup debut, Horta played a key pass, won two ground duels, and drew a foul. Coming to defensive work, he blocked a shot, made an interception, and attempted a tackle.

Underperformed: Cristiano Ronaldo

Korea Republic v Portugal: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo had an abysmal night at the Education City Stadium. The free agent had no shots on target, failed to direct his header on target in the 42nd minute, and was at fault for South Korea’s equalizer.

South Korea’s 27th-minute corner came straight at the former Real Madrid man. Instead of taking charge and clearing the delivery, he seemingly tried to get out of its way, only to deflect it into Seung-gyu’s path. The defender made no mistake in turning it in from close range.

On Friday, Ronaldo lost possession eight times, was caught offside thrice, lost both his ground duels, and completed only 15 passes (78.9% accuracy).

