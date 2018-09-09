Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Two positions Pep Guardiola needs to strengthen in January

Brunizer
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
09 Sep 2018

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League
Guardiola broke every record possible in the the Premier League

Josep "Pep" Guardiola is a passionate manager known for his winning mentality, but unlike the previous season, he faces tough competition in the present season with both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea improving every week. Perhaps Manchester City may win the league again cause of their massively stacked squad consummated with world-class players but this time it will be a lot harder.

Manchester City's 17/18 squad, who were dubbed "Centurions", is widely regarded as the greatest Premier League team of all time, with Pep Guardiola being the mastermind behind it. They successfully broke every record, including wins, away wins, most consecutive wins, most goal scored, etc. Here are the two positions they need to strengthen in order to go back-to-back.

Defensive Midfielder / Number 6

SSC Napoli v AS Roma - Serie A
Jorginho signed for Chelsea after City failed to reach an agreement for him with Napoli

With Fernandinho's strong start of the season, Pep needs to look at a new defensive midfielder who'll flourish under his guidance and also a much younger one. City this summer failed to secure the signing of Jorginho, who would improved them in that midfield line.

Guardiola's defensive midfielder is perhaps his most important position with the attack hugely being dependent on it. They also control and dictate the play and determine how high the tempo must be in order to play it fluidly.

With the January transfer window closing in, Pep should be looking at the most realistic replacement for Fernandinho. Borussia Dortmund's Weigl needs to be the top target for City this winter.

Fernandinho's role in Pep's system
Fernandinho's highly dependent and important role in Pep's system

Left-Back / Left Wing-Back

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League
Benjamin Mendy had a fantastic start to the season, eventually picking up a nomination for the player of the month.

Despite the recent addition of Benjamin Mendy from Monaco, who's the most expensive left-back in the history of football, Guardiola is pretty tight on that position with having no back-up at all and Mendy's defensive contributions being nothing but dull, Pep should be looking for a new back-up left back or even a starter in order to challenge for the title.

Benjamin Mendy suffered an ACL injury which set him out for about 7 months, then the Spaniard was forced to play Fabian Delph in that position and rotated him with the right back Danilo who came from Real Madrid. Assuming his injury records don't hit him, Mendy should do a very good job this season, but going into the season without a back-up, will be quite a risk.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City fernandinho Benjamin Mendy Pep Guardiola
Brunizer
CONTRIBUTOR
