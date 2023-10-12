2 potential destinations for Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window 

Since joining the distinguished Red Devils in July 2021, Jadon Sancho has been unable to register himself as the club's first-choice right-winger, having scored only 12 goals in 82 appearances.

The above has led to a hefty reduction in his game time as his poor run of form was also a major reason why he was axed out of the starting XI at the beginning of last season. However, in September 2023, Sancho released a statement concerning the comments made by manager Erik ten Hag about his attitude in training.

As the rift between the Englishman and the manager was getting more and more intense, the manager decided to suspend him from the first team and all the activities of the squad in totality. While many expected Sancho to apologize to his manager after some very strict measures were dished out to him, he has refused to apologize.

Given the situation, this article will, however, look at two potential destinations for the Englishman in the upcoming January transfer window.

#2 Juventus

As per Manchester United Evening News, the Bianconeri are interested in signing Sancho on loan, with an option of potentially signing him completely next summer. In terms of his weekly wage, the Old Lady is willing to pay half of his wages during the period of his loan spell.

The above could be a good route and a good deal for the Red Devils because they could use the proceeds of his potential sale to sign a new right-winger.

#1 Borussia Dortmund

During his days as a Borussia Dortmund attacker, Sancho was an attractive winger. He netted 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for the Die Schwarzgelben.

Similarly, there was an aura of confidence that he always played with, as he was very difficult to curtail in attack. However, the above is something that he has failed to do at Old Trafford in the last three seasons.

As per Football Daily, the Englishman is presently ready to join his former club, and the club's hierarchy is eager to have him back as well. The major hindrance in this potential transfer could only be the transfer fee.