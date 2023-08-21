2 potential replacements for Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane will go down in history as perhaps the best striker to ever play for Tottenham Hotspur. He not only shouldered the club for years on end but also broke several goal-scoring records in the English Premier League during those campaigns. Hence, his departure to Bayern Munich has left a rather large void in the club.

During his stint at Spurs, he registered 290 goals and 64 assists in 435 appearances but failed to win any silverware. One of the reported reasons for his departure to Bayern, hence, is being explained as the ambition to win trophies.

However, despite not winning major titles, Kane's prowess as a finisher puts him in the bracket of the best in Europe. So with the Englishman now gone, Spurs need to sign a new forward, who can help fill that void, to the best of their ability.

This article will explore and talk about two strikers that have been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur as Harry Kane's potential replacement.

#2 Romelu Lukaku

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has had a journeyed career in European football. He has played for Anderlecht, Chelsea, West Bromwich Albion (loan), Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan.

His most successful spells came initially at Everton and then later at Inter Milan under the tutelage of Antonio Conte. The striker is now an unwanted player at Chelsea with the player also keen to depart Stamford Bridge.

Sky Sports recently reported about Tottenham exploring the possibility to sign Lukaku this summer. He may not have the abilities of Kane, but Lukaku does have certain skillsets of his own.

He is an energetic, robust striker with a keen eye for goal. He is fast and powerful, a good fit for the Premier League. He registered 20 goal contributions in 37 games in the last season at Inter Milan (loan spell).

Lukaku can be a good choice for Spurs but the team then would have to play to his strengths and not expect him to perform the same role as was done by Kane.

#1 Gift Orban

Gift Tottenham Hotspur target in action against West Ham United

The Nigerian is currently among the young breed of strikers who are already making a good name for themselves across Europe. Orban's positioning, movement and finishing abilities has already made the rounds across Europe. His poaching ability, with the right training, can be lethal, owing to his direct style of play.

He registered 22 goal contributions in 22 games for Gent last season. He has continued that form by netting six goals in as many games this season for the Belgian club. Tottenham Tiers reported that Spurs are interested in signing the player, who is currently valued at £25 million.

The other target for Spurs was Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson. However, the south-coast club are unlikely to part ways with their prodigious talent for a cheap fee, making Orban a much cheaper alternative.