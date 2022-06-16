2 Premier League clubs interested in signing 30-year-old Arsenal star - Reports 

Newcastle United and Fulham are reportedly interested in signing wantaway Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

According to The Athletic, Fulham are considering making a move for the 30-year-old and could make a bid in the coming weeks.

The Cottagers secured an automatic return to the Premier League after winning the EFL Championship. They will be keen to strengthen their squad with proven Premier League performers.

Bernd Leno might be tempted to make the short trip across the English capital. However, the fact that Fulham are likely to get involved in a relegation scrapfight next season might dilute the attractiveness of a move to Craven Cottage.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b… EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK 🚨 EXCL: Fulham in talks to sign goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Arsenal. 30yo among #FFC options + currently favoured candidate but nothing agreed. Has 1y on contract & keen to stay in London. #AFC have Ramsdale, Turner, Hein. W/ @gunnerblog for @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/arsenal-b…

Newcastle United are also reportedly in the market for a goalkeeper, with Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka seemingly not up to par. As per 90min, they have turned to Leno after opting not to pursue Manchester United's Dean Henderson.

The Magpies have been on a recruitment spree since the turn of the year after their mega takeover. They have their sights set on returning to the summit of the domestic game.

The Toons are likely to continue their spending spree this summer to boost their chances of securing European qualification next season.

Bernd Leno could depart Arsenal after losing his starting spot in goal

Leno has spent four seasons at the Emirates

Bernd Leno joined Arsenal from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2018 and instantly became the club's first-choice goalkeeper. He initially won plaudits for his displays between the sticks but soon faced criticism after a number of errors.

Aaron Ramsdale's arrival from Sheffield United last summer saw the England international displace Leno as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old Ramsdale was initially benched for his first two league games before starting 34 of the next 35 Premier League matches. Leno's lack of regular gametime at club level has seen him lose his place in the German national team, with his last appearances coming in September 2021.

This is far from the ideal position to be in with a few months to go until the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He is likely to seek a move away from Arsenal to gain more regular playing time and force his way back into Hansi Flick's plans for Qatar.

Leno has made 101 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, keeping 25 clean sheets in the process. However, it might be time for him to seek a new challenge after four years at the Emirates.

