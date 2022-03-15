2 Premier League managers included in PSG's 10-man shortlist to replace Mauricio Pochettino - Reports

PSG are set to undergo an overhaul from top to bottom and current manager Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked this summer. According to L’Equipe (via Marca), Les Parisiens have already made a 10-man shortlist to replace the Argentine and two Premier league managers are included in the list.

It was a huge setback for PSG when the club failed to make it through to the next round of the UEFA Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain recently lost their round of 16 tie to Real Madrid even after securing a 1-0 lead over Los Blancos in the first leg.

Madrid hosted Les Parisiens for the second leg tie at the Santiago Bernabeu and the 13 time European champions won the 2nd leg 3-1. This result was just enough for Madrid to knock Paris out of the Champions League by a 3-2 overall aggregate score.

PSG's early exit from the Champions League has caused huge turmoil at the club. Les Parisiens have always considered the Champions League the "Holy Grail" and another failed attempt to win it has tested the patience of the owners.

Multiple reports have pointed out that Paris Saint-Germain are planning for an overhaul of the club. The likes of sporting director Leonardo and current manager Pochettino could be on their way out of the club this summer as part of the overhaul.

According to a recent report, Les Parisiens have already made a 10-man shortlist to replace Pochettino next season. Some of the names that have made the list are Antonio Conte, Mikel Arteta, Zinedine Zidane, Thiago Motta, Massimiliano Alegri, Erik ten Hag, Diego Simeone and Simone Inzaghi. Zidane certainly seems to be the favorite but it will depend upon whether the Frenchman wants to manage PSG or not.

For Mauricio Pochettino, it could be a blessing in disguise if he ends up getting sacked by PSG. The Argentine is one of the favorites to be the permanent manager at Manchester United. Moreover, it looks like Pochettino would prefer a move back to England as his family still resides in London.

However, Pochettino's chances of getting appointed aren't written in stone as Ajax manager Erik ten Hag also has an equal chance of becoming United's new manager.

Enraged PSG fans booed their own players during a recent home game against Bordeaux

PSG played against Bordeaux after their recent exit from the Champions League at the Parc des Princes. The home side won the game 3-0 as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Leandro Paredes scored for Les Parisiens.

However, the game became the talk of the town for the wrong reasons. Most PSG fans in the stands booed some of the Paris Saint-Germain players in a sign of disappointment at their club's Champions League performance.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball Neymar and Messi are currently being booed by the PSG fans every time they get the ball 💀 https://t.co/H7Qk1eS0VP

The likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar were on the receiving end of the wrath of their own fans. Lionel Messi, who joined Paris Saint-Germain this summer, hasn't lived up to the expectations of the fans and his performance against Real Madrid was eminently forgettable.

The same goes for Neymar, who has never reached his potential since his record-breaking transfer to Paris in 2017.

