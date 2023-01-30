2 PSG players who performed and 3 who underperformed against Reims | Ligue 1 2022-23

Buoyed by Folarin Balogun’s injury-time strike, Reims restricted ten-man Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 1-1 draw at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday night (29 January).

Armed with their majestic front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, Ligue 1 leaders PSG started as overwhelming favorites against 11th-placed Reims. Despite being a much-superior team on paper, Christophe Galtier’s side failed to play with their usual swagger in the opening exchanges, with Reims easily emerging as the better team.

In the 15th minute, Junya Ito dispatched a volley from a teasing right-wing cross. It seemingly took a deflection before drifting wide of the near post, but the referee awarded PSG a goal kick. A couple of minutes later, Alexis Flips found Marshall Munetsi with a slippery cross at the far post. The Zimbabwean midfielder dispatched a clean strike from close range, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma managed to keep the shot out.

Following a discouraging first 45, the Parisians enjoyed a bright start to the second 45. In the 51st minute, Messi’s through ball into the box took a deflection off Juan Bernat and landed in Neymar’s path. The Brazilian made no mistake turning it in from close range.

B/R Football @brfootball A 96th-minute Reims equalizer prevents PSG from three points at home A 96th-minute Reims equalizer prevents PSG from three points at home 😮 https://t.co/tlnkQxfVTD

Four minutes later, Marquinhos brought down Balogun inside the PSG area, which prompted the referee to point to the spot. A VAR review overturned the decision as Balogun was offside in the buildup. However, it also spelled doom for Marco Verratti, who saw a straight red for a dangerous tackle on Ito in the build-up to the canceled goal.

Despite going down a man, PSG continued to pile men forward in search of an insurance goal. In the 64th minute, Sergio Ramos went for goal from a corner. His headed effort bounced off the ground and clattered against the crossbar before returning to him. The Spaniard tried to turn it in a couple of times but Reims' defenders blocked them.

Reims goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf made a strong save to deny Mbappe in the 83rd minute, but the rebound went straight to Messi. Uncharacteristically, the Argentine dragged his shot wide of the mark. PSG’s lackluster finishing came back to haunt them in the 96th minute when Balogun chased down Kamory Doumbia’s through ball, rounded Donnarumma, and emphatically found the back of the net.

Here are the top three players who disappointed and two who were impressive in the hosts’ 1-1 draw with Reims on Sunday:

Underperformed: Marco Verratti

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Returning from a hamstring injury, Marco Verratti was brought on at halftime against Reims. The midfield maestro was expected to give his team more control but instead hurt them badly just 10 minutes in. He needlessly went for a two-footed challenge on Ito, which initially earned him a yellow from the referee. Upon closer inspection, courtesy of VAR, the card was changed to red.

Marco Verratti sent off after 12 minutes on the pitch for PSG vs Reims. https://t.co/AvsIDmVoj0

A player who has been in the game for so long ought to know better about dangerous play. Due to his recklessness, PSG had to finish the game with 10 players and possibly drop two precious points at home.

Performed: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Although he could not preserve his clean sheet, Gianluigi Donnarumma did well to keep Reims from hurting the Parisians sooner. His best stop of the game came in the 17th minute when he made an instinctive, reflex save to keep out Munetsi’s effort from close range at the far post.

Over the course of the night, Donnarumma made five saves, with two of the shots coming from inside the box. He also delivered two accurate long balls, punched the ball clear once, and won both his aerial duels.

Underperformed: Kylian Mbappe

SL Benfica v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Kylian Mbappe scored a whopping five goals in PSG’s emphatic 7-0 win over sixth-division rivals Pays de Cassel last week. The Frenchman failed to play with the same swagger on Sunday, losing possession cheaply, failing to beat players in one-on-one duels, and struggling to link up with teammates.

Neymar messing with Ramos and Mbappè in training! Neymar messing with Ramos and Mbappè in training! 🎥🇧🇷😂 https://t.co/u2em0YsY76

On Ligue 1 matchday 20, Mbappe lost possession 22 times, failed to pull off five of six dribbles, lost six of nine duels, and did not create any goalscoring opportunities.

Performed: Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

PSG superstar Neymar delivered his best performance since the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday night. He created chances, his distribution was immaculate, he wasn’t afraid to take players on, and he did ever so well to round off the keeper and score in the 51st minute.

The Brazil veteran played three key passes, delivered five accurate long balls, and completed 65 passes (89% accuracy) on Sunday. He also won seven ground duels, pulled off three dribbles, and drew three fouls.

Underperformed: Lionel Messi

PSG v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Returning to action after sitting out PSG’s French Cup tie against Pays de Cassel, Lionel Messi looked markedly below his best on Sunday. He did not test the keeper even once, failed to carve open Reims’ back line, and was remarkably weak in the duels. The World Cup winner missed a golden chance to double his side’s lead in the 83rd minute, dragging his shot wide from close range.

Leo Messi @Messi_10_30

Messi, he knows I'm nervous, I was sad because I conceded two goals against Saudi Arabia, so he hugged me and calmed me down before the Mexico game. People only watch him score goals, but he's more than just a player with us. Emiliano Martinez,this picture isMessi, he knows I'm nervous, I was sad because I conceded two goals against Saudi Arabia, so he hugged me and calmed me down before the Mexico game. People only watch him score goals, but he's more than just a player with us. Emiliano Martinez,this picture is Messi, he knows I'm nervous, I was sad because I conceded two goals against Saudi Arabia, so he hugged me and calmed me down before the Mexico game. People only watch him score goals, but he's more than just a player with us.🇦🇷💙 https://t.co/W9vSrbFqUQ

Against Reims, Messi did not play any key passes and three of his four shots were off-target (one blocked). He also lost seven of 10 ground duels, lost possession 14 times, and had no notable defensive contributions.

