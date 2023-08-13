2 reasons why Manchester United should prioritize Benjamin Pavard's signing 

As per Sky Sports, Benjamin Pavard is still willing to leave Bayern Munich this summer, despite information that the Bundesliga giants turned down the Red Devil's first offer for the player. The French defender has also refused to sign a new deal at the club, and this is a clear indication that he's currently willing to consider his options

Pavard's pursuit by Manchester United could be a result of Harry Maguire's potential departure. The club's hierarchy has had an agreement with West Ham United over the Englishman's signing. It's also worth mentioning that there are other targets that Manchester United are also evaluating.

But this listicle will justify two reasons why the Red Devils should prioritize Pavard's signing ahead of other targets in the transfer market. Without any further hesitation, let's look at them.

#2 Benjamin Pavard is an attack-minded defender

FC Bayern München v Hertha BSC - Bundesliga

Traditionally, the duty of a defender is to secure the defense and to try to avert the threat of the opponent's attack. However, there are some defenders that are attack-minded.

Benjamin Pavard could be seen as one of those defenders as his proficiency to advance the ball from defense to attack is outstanding. This has been proven as he has registered 24 goal contributions in 163 games for Bayern Munich.

When you compare his attacking numbers to that of Diogo Dalot who has only registered nine goal contributions in 107 appearances and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has also only registered 13 goal contributions in 160 appearances for Manchester United, Pavard has been more efficient in attack in recent years.

#1 Defensive versatility

FC Bayern München v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

The unique thing that the Red Devils stand to benefit if they sign Benjamin Pavard is his defensive versatility. He could feature primarily as a right-back and as a center-back when needed. This implies that Manchester United might not have to worry about further strengthening both positions, as they are getting a player who could be viewed as a two-in-one.

Lastly, his playing pattern blends with that of Erik ten Hag. Similarly, with an efficient and robust left-back like Luke Shaw, if Benjamin Pavard could be deployed to the right-back position, both players could improve the Red Devil's attacking threat. Their presence on the flanks could benefit striker Rasmus Hojlund.