Premier League 2018-19: 2 star players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 69 // 18 Nov 2018, 03:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Unai Emery revolution at the Emirates is pretty visible right now. After a dreadful start to life in the Premier League with two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, the Spanish boss has led the Gunners to a 10-match unbeaten run.

The Gunners are now looking more complete under Emery, and a stunning forward partnership of Aubameyang and Lacazette is showing immensely propitious signs.

Unai Emery

However, in order to keep pace in the top four race, Arsenal would need to bolster their squad in the January transfer window. Adding more reliability to the bench strength could be a priority for Emery; the recent injury concerns might urge the boss to make signings in the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look at two players Arsenal could sign in January.

#2 Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe, 23, has emerged as a promising young talent after a series of amazing showings for the French outfit Lille OSC.

Recently, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague outlined Pepe's attacking potential and also confirmed that Arsenal have approached Lille for a potential deal of the forward.

Balague said, "He’s mostly left-footed, plays on the right-hand side but also on the left-hand side. It’s mostly from wide areas coming inside that makes him special and it’s what he does with the ball in small spaces that makes him special.

“That’s why Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing him. Yes, they’ve approached Lille."

The French-born Ivorian has scored 8 goals and made 5 assist in 13 appearances for Lille OSC this term, and is showing glimpses of what he could add to the Gunners' squad. Pepe would be a great signing for Arsenal's pockets as well as he is valued at €25 million by transfermrtkt.com.

1 / 2 NEXT