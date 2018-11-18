×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018-19: 2 star players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window

Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
69   //    18 Nov 2018, 03:20 IST

The Unai Emery revolution at the Emirates is pretty visible right now. After a dreadful start to life in the Premier League with two consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, the Spanish boss has led the Gunners to a 10-match unbeaten run.

The Gunners are now looking more complete under Emery, and a stunning forward partnership of Aubameyang and Lacazette is showing immensely propitious signs.

Unai Emery
Unai Emery

However, in order to keep pace in the top four race, Arsenal would need to bolster their squad in the January transfer window. Adding more reliability to the bench strength could be a priority for Emery; the recent injury concerns might urge the boss to make signings in the upcoming transfer window.

Here, we take a look at two players Arsenal could sign in January.

#2 Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe
Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe, 23, has emerged as a promising young talent after a series of amazing showings for the French outfit Lille OSC.

Recently, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague outlined Pepe's attacking potential and also confirmed that Arsenal have approached Lille for a potential deal of the forward.

Balague said, "He’s mostly left-footed, plays on the right-hand side but also on the left-hand side. It’s mostly from wide areas coming inside that makes him special and it’s what he does with the ball in small spaces that makes him special.

“That’s why Arsenal are looking into the possibility of signing him. Yes, they’ve approached Lille."

The French-born Ivorian has scored 8 goals and made 5 assist in 13 appearances for Lille OSC this term, and is showing glimpses of what he could add to the Gunners' squad. Pepe would be a great signing for Arsenal's pockets as well as he is valued at €25 million by transfermrtkt.com.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Unai Emery
Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Aditya is a Proud Indian writer.. He happens to be a Liverpool fanatic. He is currently studying in commerce field and learning the French language. He has also done content writing internships at various online sports platforms. Do follow him on Twitter.
3 players Arsenal could sign in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
3 players Arsenal should sell in the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 players who could still leave...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Liverpool want Arsenal star in astonishing late...
RELATED STORY
3 Players Arsenal Need To Sign In January 
RELATED STORY
3 January signings that could help Arsenal win the...
RELATED STORY
3 Star Players Chelsea Could Sign in January Transfer Window
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players who should leave on loan in the January...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal plotting surprise January move for...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Premier League signings of the January transfer window
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us