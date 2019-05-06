2 takeaways from Chelsea's win against Watford

Prince of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea took on a determined Watford in what was to be the Blues' final Premier League game of the season at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea started the game off in their usual possession-holding manner only to be disrupted by ferocious pressing from the Hornets.

The Chelsea backline started becoming sloppy and too many misplaced passes were seen. In perhaps the most important moment of the first half, N'Golo Kante, the engine, went down to a worrying hamstring injury. It was obvious he had been rushed in before being fully fit.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, much to the delight of the home fans, came on for Kante. As the half went on, Andreas Christensen and David Luiz were bruised and battered dealing with the veteran striker Troy Deeney.

The message was clear from Javi Gracia, Watford was here for a fight and they were determined not to leave without one. Deeney had a massive chance to take the lead but was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga. It was a full stretch dive towards his far top corner and was probably Watford's biggest chance of the game. Chelsea players went off to jeers and boos by their supporters due to their lackluster performance.

The second half saw the game change completely. Watford paid the price for pressing energetically in the first half and looked exhausted. Meanwhile, Chelsea started off brightly passing the ball to their two main men, Eden Hazard, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez combined for a quick short corner routine and Hazard put in a delicious cross which was duly deposited into the net by Loftus-Cheek. Another corner followed and David Luiz got on the end of it. And guess who was the creator again? Eden Hazard. A number of chances followed through and Chelsea scored the third one thanks to a beautiful finish by Gonzalo Higuain.

Barring the Kante injury, it was a good performance from Chelsea which sets them up beautifully for the Europa League semi-final.

Here we take a look at 2 talking points from the match.

#1 Loftus the tank and Jorginho the warrior

Future of Stamford Bridge

If it wasn't for his back injuries, Ruben Loftus-Cheek would probably be one of the best midfielders in the world right now. The physicality, dribbling, pace, passing, everything is there. He is easily Chelsea's best academy product after John Terry.

Loftus-Cheek came on for Kante in the 10th minute. He slowly grew into the game and started linking up beautifully with Eden Hazard. On countless occasions, he wrestled his way out of 3-4 Watford defenders. His immense physicality was on display as he easily beat all his markers and was a force moving forward.

It makes you incredibly proud to see an academy product to come through and take charge, dominate teams and steer your team to victory. Loftus-Cheek is definitely a future star and his performance yesterday was just a timely reminder of what he can bring to the table.

Now, Jorginho hasn't had the easiest tasks of settling into English football. He has struggled with the physicality, pace, and pressing of the Premier League and has been endlessly criticized by the Chelsea fanbase. However, ahead knock has seemed to bring his best out of him. He has been showing shades of the player he was at Napoli in recent matches.

Chelsea FC v Watford FC - Premier League

A warrior headband it seems has made him the player Chelsea was looking for. Jorginho yesterday was phenomenal, quietly pulling the strings in midfield and helping Chelsea break out of Watford's dangerous press. He was everywhere on the pitch assisting teammates in moving the play forward. He even tried an outrageous lob to Hazard which was eventually saved by Foster. It is great to see Jorginho finally come into his own and be quite the gamechanger for Chelsea that he was supposed to be.

