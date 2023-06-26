2 Things Ilkay Gundogan will improve at Barcelona next season 

All the negotiations and paperwork have been signed, sealed, and completed as Barcelona has confirmed the signing of Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer from Manchester City. As per Fabrizio Romano, Gundogan signed a two-year deal with an option of an extra year. It is also highlighted that a €400 million release clause was contained in the contract.

The former Manchester City captain's signing can also be deemed as a breath of fresh air as his prowess will definitely boost Barcelona's performance, specifically in the UEFA Champions League where they struggled last season. Furthermore, it's a win-win circumstance for the Blaugrana as they did not pay a dime for his transfer despite his wealth of experience in the footballing world.

On that note, this article will examine and talk about two things that Ilkay Gundogan will improve at the Camp Nou next season.

#2 Midfield creativity and versatility

Ilkay's signing will enhance Barcelona's midfield in the 2023-24 campaign

The German international has proven to be a terrific midfielder in recent years, and his expertise has been phenomenal as well. During his time at Manchester City, he registered 40 assists in 304 games.

Similarly, if you reflect on his impact on Pep Guardiola's squad during the just-concluded 2022-23 campaign, you would acknowledge that he was key as he helped the club in winning their first-ever treble.

In essence, his imagination and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates will largely improve Barcelona's attacking threat, and it will be profitable for a player like Robert Lewandowski.

Secondly, it can be stated that Gundogan is one of the most adaptable midfielders in Europe as he could feature as a number 8, 6, and 10, and this covers all of Xavi Hernandez's midfield positions. Hence, his versatility could save the team from dropping form whenever a player is unavailable in midfield.

#1 Ilkay Gundogan will improve Barcelona's goalscoring threat

Germany Training Session And Press Conference 2023

A unique thing about the German international is that he's not just a regular midfielder as his ability to deliver in the final third of the pitch is also remarkable. Over the years, Gundogan's vision in front of goal has been immense, and it is also worth noting that he scored 60 goals in 304 games during his time at the Etihad.

When you compare his goalscoring proficiency to that of several Barcelona midfielders like Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie, he's more decent in front of goal than them. So, his presence will enhance the team's attacking threat.

Lastly, Sergio Busquets's recent exit makes Gundogan a fantastic replacement for the Spaniard given his wealth of experience.

Nonetheless, it remains to be seen if he will be significant at Barcelona in the keenly-anticipated 2023-24 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes