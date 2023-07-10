2 Things Kylian Mbappe could offer Real Madrid should a possible transfer happen this summer

As per Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain have given Kylian Mbappe a timeframe to decide on his future at the club, as his contract at the club would expire next summer.

Additional information also reveals that the club's hierarchy is not ready to lose Mbappe for free next summer. Hence, it's either he signs a contract extension, or the hierarchy will explore the difficult but necessary option of selling him this summer.

Real Madrid is one of the financially buoyant clubs that have publicly shown interest and have also been eager to sign the Frenchman. There's no uneasiness that Mbappe can be seen as a meticulous replacement for Karim Benzema.

The Paris-born forward is notably one of the most promising Paris Saint-Germain players and his attacking perception is second to none. Furthermore, his ability to single-handedly deliver in the final third of the pitch is praiseworthy.

On that note, this listicle will look at two things that Kylian Mbappe could offer Real Madrid should a possible transfer happen this summer.

#2 Creativity and attacking versatility

Kylian Mbappe might join Real Madrid

When you talk about imaginative forwards in Europe and beyond, one of the names that comes to mind is Mbappe as his proficiency to create chances in the opponent's half. The above has been adequately proven as he has provided a total of 98 assists in 260 appearances as a Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Secondly, in terms of attacking flexibility, Mbappe is also one of the players that could feature in multiple attacking positions as he could play as a number 9, 7 and 11. The Frenchman could also replace any of his attacking teammates when the need arises.

#1 Kylian Mbappe will improve Real Madrid's goalscoring numbers

Kylian might leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Karim Benzema was Real Madrid's most decent and efficient top-scorer in the last four years as he scored numerous match-winning goals for the club. However, in the aftermath of his exit, one of the players that could fill the void in the center-forward position is Kylian Mbappe.

The former AS Monaco forward netted 41 goals in 43 games across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain last season. Furthermore, he was the 2022-23 Ligue 1 top-scorer with 29 goals under his belt, defeating Alexandre Lacazette, who scored 27 goals and was his closest rival. He has netted 212 goals in 260 games for the club.

Going by the numbers above, together with in-form attackers like Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in attack for Real Madrid, there's no distrust that the trio would dismantle various defensive set-ups both in La Liga and other European competitions. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid would break the bank and sign the Frenchman, who's currently valued at €180 million as per transfermarkt.

Poll : 0 votes